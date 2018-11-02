8 notable Toronto businesses that closed in October

Toronto businesses that closed in October included a popular local thrift clothing chain, a Parkdale roti institution and a macaron cafe, amongst other spots. From Bloorcourt to the Danforth and Leslieville and back to Dundas West, various 'hoods are now missing some beloved places.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in October.

After 33 years in business, this small, family-run Caribbean roti restaurant was a much-loved staple in Parkdale. Its owners decided to close for good last month to pursue new adventures, leaving a giant roti-sized hole in locals' hearts.

One of Toronto's favourite Irish pubs in Leslieville, known for its oysters and one-time winter yurt, closed on October 27 after a decade in business. Owner Patrick McMurray is looking for new digs, blaming the closure on the cost of the lease and higher business taxes.

This French bakery that brought matcha croissants and doughnut macarons to the city quietly closed its brick-and-mortar location on King Street West last month after a little over five years there. But not to worry, its products can still be found online and at other retailers, and there are plans to open more stores soon.

Chicago-style deep-dish pizza didn't last long on Dundas West, as this second location of the restaurant only opened early last year. It had multiple "for lease" signs all over its exterior last month, but those who still crave these hearty pies can still head to its original location on Gerrard East in Leslieville.

Offering handmade frozen yogurt in Kensington Market for over two years with its colourful and hard-to-miss, brightly painted mosaic-like front steps on Augusta, this well-liked spot closed last month, but its IG gives fro-yo fans some hope, claiming that it has closed "for now."

Officially (and abruptly) closing its last three locations in the city on Halloween, this Toronto-based used clothing chain that began in 2011 had slowly been closing its many other shops across the GTA over the years. This sudden closure seemingly left many customers who still had store credit in the lurch.

Winner of shortest lifespan this round goes to this Bloorcourt spot that served up both tacos and baos with Mexican and Asian (particularly Filipino) influences. It closed for good last month only six months after making its debut, having sold the business because "family and other businesses priorities are of higher importance."

15,000 orders of kung pao cauliflower and almost five years later, this restaurant with a Canadian contemporary menu on Richmond Street West across from the Scotiabank Theatre had its last regular dinner service on October 20.