Taco joint shuts down after only 6 months in Toronto
You’d think bringing two of Toronto’s favourite foods together, tacos and baos, would be a smash hit, but the restaurant pioneering the concept has closed its doors after a scant six months in business.
Simply named Tacos Baos, the Bloorcourt spot had transformed a space not previously used for a restaurant into a place with a full working kitchen, slinging tacos, baos, and also fries with Filipino influences.
Apparently the issue wasn’t so much that the concept didn’t work. Devoting more time to family and other business priorities were the reasons for closing cited in an Instagram post.
We are closed for good. Thank you to all our regular customers and the #bloorcourtvillage neighborhood for their support. We enjoyed serving everyone and getting such great responses on our product but our other business priorities were suffering a little and we just needed more time dedicated to family. All the best to everyone. Our faves for tacos: @itacate_to @latinworldtoronto @sevenlivesto Our fave for bao: @banhmiboys
A new restaurant is slated to move in, but in the meantime the folks from Tacos Baos personally recommend Itacate, Seven Lives and nearby Latin World for tacos, and Banh Mi Boys for bao, so you can still get your fix no matter what moves in. Phew.
Hector Vasquez
