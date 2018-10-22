Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tacos baos toronto

Taco joint shuts down after only 6 months in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You’d think bringing two of Toronto’s favourite foods together, tacos and baos, would be a smash hit, but the restaurant pioneering the concept has closed its doors after a scant six months in business.

Simply named Tacos Baos, the Bloorcourt spot had transformed a space not previously used for a restaurant into a place with a full working kitchen, slinging tacos, baos, and also fries with Filipino influences.

Apparently the issue wasn’t so much that the concept didn’t work. Devoting more time to family and other business priorities were the reasons for closing cited in an Instagram post.

A new restaurant is slated to move in, but in the meantime the folks from Tacos Baos personally recommend Itacate, Seven Lives and nearby Latin World for tacos, and Banh Mi Boys for bao, so you can still get your fix no matter what moves in. Phew.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Taco joint shuts down after only 6 months in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Thai Bright, Chito's Pizza, Hakka Legend

10 classy restaurants in Toronto that will treat you right

10 comfort food restaurants in Toronto to make you feel cozy

10 pumpkin pie in Toronto you'll want to eat all season long

Toronto cafe calls out customers who used it as home office

10 new and trendy restaurants in Toronto you don't want to miss

The Ceili Cottage is shutting down