Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
kind exchange

Kind Exchange just closed all its Toronto stores

Seven years after taking over Toronto's consignment scene, the used clothing chain Kind Exchange has announced that the brand is no more. 

The Toronto-based company specializing in pre-loved merch took to social media yesterday morning to say that it officially closed all three of its store locations on Oct. 31. 

"This was not an easy decision for our team to make and we will sincerely miss being part of Toronto's thrifting community," they said in a Facebook post. 

"We hope that you will continue to support sustainable fashion and most of all, we hope that you stay kind." 

Despite the fact the brand has steadily been closing locations since it first exploded on the scene in 2011—going from over a dozen across the GTA to just three on Queen West, the Danforth, and Roncy—some customers seem blindsided by the sudden closure.

Kind Exchange offered either cash or store credit for customers' clothes, meaning some people still have balances at the store waiting to be spent. 

The store has yet to address how customers can redeem their store credit. As of right now, the brand's website has been deactivated.

Lead photo by

Glenn Dickler

