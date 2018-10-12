Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
thoroughbred toronto

Thoroughbred is closing after 5 years in Toronto

Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Thoroughbred Food and Drink is closing this month after almost five years and almost 15,000 orders of kung pao cauliflower.

Chef and owner Ariel Coplan says he'll be focusing more on his Not 9 to 5 project centered around mental health in the restaurant industry after the restaurant’s last regular dinner service on October 20.

Thoroughbred has become known for serving an elegantly-plated Canadian contemporary menu alongside natural, biodynamic wines and international craft beers.

They offer daily “Cool Out” drink specials from 5 to 7 p.m. and free cake for groups of eight or more, so get yours while you can across from the Scotiabank Theatre on Richmond for the next week or so.

