Bacchus Roti is closing after 33 years in Toronto

One of Toronto's very best roti spots is closing down for good next month after 33 years of setting the bar for Caribbean food in the city.

Goodbye to Bacchus Roti Shop. As of October 14, it'll be one more Parkdale institution gone.

Located at 1376 Queen St. West, Bacchus is known for its flavourful Guyanese and Barbadian menu items — specifically its vegetarian rotis stuffed with spinach, squash, mushroom, potatoes, chickpeas and green beans.

"We have grown this business with love, from a humble 4 seat restaurant to what it is today," reads a statement sent to us by Robert Bacchus, whose parents Dick and Sue opened Bacchus Roti Shop in 1985.

"We've moved locations, gotten bigger, been on TV, won awards; all made possible by the support of our amazing customers," the statement continues. "Retiring the restaurant is a decision only complicated by the relationships we've built here."

Bacchus might be my favourite roti in the city. — Geoff Snack (@geoffsnack) December 23, 2010

In 2012, Bacchus was featured in an episode of The Layover. The late Anthony Bourdain visited the restaurant to cure his hangover with a jerk chicken roti.

Robert says that his parents are closing the restaurant to pursue new adventures, and that they're happy to have already beaten the odds by running a small family business for 33 years.

Shout out to Bacchus for having the best roti in town but also being like nah we don't work on weekends. That's real — Sasha (@sashakalra) August 13, 2017

"Bacchus Roti Shop has been considered a staple of Parkdale, one that many know they can come to get great tasting food," said Robert by email.

"However, when looking toward the future, [my parents] feel it is hard to move the business to the next generation to continue the legacy, so they have decided it is a good time to transition to something new."

Bacchus Roti in #Parkdale just gave me 10% off entire meal bc they didn't have the beer I wanted while I was waiting. Love that place #roti — Ryan English (@RyanAEnglish) July 31, 2014

The Bacchus family hasn't yet revealed what that something new will be, but Robert says their space will be leased out as a restaurant — a good one, he hopes, for the people of Parkdale.

"While nourishing bellies, it seems we've also nurtured some unforgettable friendships," reads the family's statement. "And those friendships built on good food and conversation have been the highlight of our time here and we thank you all."