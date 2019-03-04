The Best Roti in Toronto
The best roti in Toronto stuffs a silky soft flatbread shell that’s often made fresh by hand with your favourite curries, stews and veggies. Toronto has plenty of reasonably priced options for humongous portions of both West Indian and East Indian roti here in town, so there’s no reason not to fill up on every variety.
Here’s the best roti in Toronto.
Watch the workers at this postage stamp space on Sheppard East slap paratha and dhalpurie roti into shape by hand using wooden tools. They also do whole wheat and potato puri roti by order only, and stuff them with curry goat, jerk chicken, and on certain days, curry duck, stew oxtail, curry shrimp or chicken pelau.
The real Pam still presides over this decades-old restaurant that relocated at one point within its Bloorcourt neighbourhood, and is still known for hearty, home cooked roti that don’t budge over ten bucks for options like okra, eggplant, jerk chicken, shrimp, long beans, turnip or oxtail.
Hector Vasquez at Roti Hut. Additional photos by @goldstareats, @pekopekolife
