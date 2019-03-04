Best of Toronto
Roti Toronto

The Best Roti in Toronto

The best roti in Toronto stuffs a silky soft flatbread shell that’s often made fresh by hand with your favourite curries, stews and veggies. Toronto has plenty of reasonably priced options for humongous portions of both West Indian and East Indian roti here in town, so there’s no reason not to fill up on every variety.

Here’s the best roti in Toronto.

Mona's Roti
1

Mona's Roti

Watch the workers at this postage stamp space on Sheppard East slap paratha and dhalpurie roti into shape by hand using wooden tools. They also do whole wheat and potato puri roti by order only, and stuff them with curry goat, jerk chicken, and on certain days, curry duck, stew oxtail, curry shrimp or chicken pelau.

Gandhi Roti
2

Gandhi Roti

This Queen West spot is legendary for its East Indian roti that hover around $10 for massive portions in varieties like potato, channa, saag kofta, butter chicken, lamb and shrimp that can optionally be made extremely spicy.

Island Foods
3

Island Foods

All dahlpouri roti at this King and Dufferin joint come with potato in a range of spice levels, with typical options for filling like boneless goat, spinach, eggplant, beef or channa. There's also a location on Don Mills.

Ali's West Indian Roti Shop
4

Ali's West Indian Roti Shop

This Parkdale place does dhalpouri and paratha roti stuffed with options like bone-in duck, spinach, pumpkin, stew goat, channa, boneless beef, shrimp or king fish.

The Roti Hut
5

The Roti Hut

Open-faced roti have been served at this Pitfield spot in Scarborough since the eighties, filled with curries of duck, goat, shrimp, chicken or beef, or conch, pumpkin and spinach, channa, or potato.

Drupati's
6

Drupati's

There’s locations of this restaurant in Rexdale, Yonge and Eglinton, and Scarborough. It does roti stuffed with spinach, pumpkin, curry fish, curry shrimp, conch, curry duck, stew chicken and more.

Pam's Roti
7

Pam's Roti

The real Pam still presides over this decades-old restaurant that relocated at one point within its Bloorcourt neighbourhood, and is still known for hearty, home cooked roti that don’t budge over ten bucks for options like okra, eggplant, jerk chicken, shrimp, long beans, turnip or oxtail.

Randy's Roti
8

Randy's Roti

This restaurant near Yonge and Bloor serves a limited selection of goat, chicken, beef, potato and channa or veggie roti alongside its famous doubles and fried or jerk chicken poutine.

Roti Cuisine of India
9

Roti Cuisine of India

Get pretty much any East Indian dish in roti form at this restaurant near Dupont station, including shahi shrimp, mutter paneer, aloo gobi or baingan bhurtha.

