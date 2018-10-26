One of Toronto’s favourite macaron cafes has closed

The French bakery that brought Toronto golden eclairs, matcha croissants and donut macarons is no more — at least not as a standalone, brick-and-mortar store.

Delysees on King Street West has quietly closed its doors after just over five years of making some of the most beautiful-looking sweets in town.

Fans of the brand's exquisite French food don't need to freak out, however: Delysees products (including those famous decadent croissants) can still be purchased at a number of local retailers.

"We are beyond thrilled (but sad also) to announce that we have moved our King street location," wrote the company on Instagram and Facebook late last month.

"Over the last 5 years, we had the chance to be welcomed into the neighbourhood, build our business to what it is today, and had the great opportunity to be able to grow beyond one location... but not to worry, we are building new stores!"

Delysees says that most of its products are currently available at Nordstrom, Pilot Coffee Roasters, Dineen Coffee, McEwan, Lit Espresso Bar, Rosedale's Finest, Harvest Wagon, Sorry Coffee and Jimmy's Coffee locations.