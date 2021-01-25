The top 25 walk-in clinics in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto walk-in clinics can be hit or miss, so you need to know where to find a good one for when you'll need its services the most. Not all clinics are the same - some keep later hours, or are open weekends, while others specialize in certain types of conditions or treatments.

Here are my picks for the top walk-in clinics in Toronto by neighbourhood.

With services ranging from STD testing to treating minor emergencies, Downtown Doctors on Spadina is a reliable option. They also have an on-site lab to offer quick testing results and offer service in English and Spanish. They're open Monday to Friday and are now offering appointments over the phone as well.

RollCare Medical Services is located near Bloor and Lansdowne and offers walk-in service on weekdays only. They offer Telehealth consults over the phone and video. They also have a pharmacy for any prescription needs.

Cadence Health Centre is a go-to spot that offers women's health services, laboratory services and has an STI and PreP clinic. They are open Monday through Saturday and offer in-person walk-ins or virtual appointments. However, you need to book an appointment for either.

Carlton & Church Medical & Walk-In Clinic is located in the Loblaws at Maple Leaf Gardens and operates seven days a week. They provide a variety of services, including casting, allergy shots, travel medicine, and physical therapy. At this time they are only offering phone appointments for walk-ins.

Albany Clinic is open seven days a week and even on holidays. They also have family doctors that are currently accepting new patients. At the moment they are only taking virtual walk-in appointments and if after seeing you they determine you need a physical appointment they will then arrange one.

Danforth Greenwood Walk-In clinic offers primary care like flu shots, urgent care of noncritical injuries, women's health from pregnancy tests to pap smears, and diagnostic testing. They also offer immunization, minor surgical procedures and more. You can visit them in person or book a virtual appointment.

Watson Medical's Virtual Walk-In Clinic is open Monday to Saturday and offers virtual consultations by phone or video. They also offer flu shots in the clinic and care for adults and children.

Cloverdale Walk-in and Pharmacy is open from Monday to Saturday and has an on-site pharmacy. This is a great option in the west end for dealing with any minor injuries or illnesses and filling timely prescriptions. Currently, they are offering virtual appointments and are not booking physical appointments.

Patient Networks' walk-in clinic is located near the Eaton Centre and many corporate offices. Their website has a wait time indicator, so you can check ahead of time to know if you're in for a long wait. They also offer free telephone and in-person consults at this time even if you do not have an OHIP card.

HealthOne Toronto offers non-life-threatening urgent care for illnesses such as broken bones or ear infections as well as immunization, and travel medicine. They are open Monday to Saturday and offer virtual appointments. At this time all appointments must be virtual first and if your doctor sees fit, they will schedule you an in-person appointment.

High Park Medical Clinic is open Monday to Friday. They offer later hours on Monday until 7pm and currently are offering over the phone consultations for walk-in. They are not accepting physical walk-ins at this time. However, they are offering flu vaccinations by appointment. To book a virtual care appointment or a flu shot you can call 416.551.3539

Enhanced Care Medical Clinic is open weekdays and weekends. They are not accepting physical walk-ins at the moment but they are offering virtual appointments. You can make an appointment online or by phone.

College Care Medical Walk-in Clinic offers a walk-in service from Monday to Saturday and can provide service in Portuguese, Arabic, and Tagalog for minor illnesses and injuries for all ages including youth and children. They are now also offering free phone consultations with a physician.

GSH Medical Liberty Village provides a walk-in service for all ages. They have an on-site lab for quick test results. This clinic is open every day of the week and is open late during weekdays. They are currently offering virtual appointments.

The Mount Pleasant branch of MCI The Doctor's Office is open every day of the week and is part of a larger network of clinics all over the GTA. They're part of a larger web of medical services such as chiropractic care, naturopathy and physiotherapy if you need a referral for extra care. They are also offering virtual appointments.

Dalhousie Medical Care is super central to downtown and a quick walk from the Eaton Centre. They currently offer same-day walk-in appointments and virtual appointments from female and male doctors.

HealthOne Medical Centre is a great one-stop-shop for health care. On-site they offer a family physician, walk-in clinic, cardiology, dental care, orthotics, and physical rehab. They also have a walk-in time estimate on their website that you can check for wait times. They are currently offering in-person and virtual walk-in appointments..

The list of services at HealthCare Plus Medical Centre at Queen and Lansdowne is pretty lengthy in addition to their long hours. They have walk-in hours seven days a week and are open until 8pm on weekdays. Currently, they are not accepting in-person walk-ins but they offer virtual appointments over the phone covered by OHIP.

Queen Spadina Medical Centre is open 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday and offers a wide variety of services. They are not accepting walk-ins in person at the moment but you can book a phone call consultation on their website.

Town Care Medical Walk-in Clinic offers a wide array of services from paediatric, STI testing, vaccination, travel medicine, and more. They are open 7 days a week and until 7pm on weekdays. They are currently offering in-person walk-ins or phone consultations.

Infinity Health Centre: Walk-in Clinic and Health Centre allows you to book your walk-in appointment in advance to eliminate your wait time and is open 7 days a week. They also offer virtual or in-person appointments.

You'll be able to receive treatment in a quite a few languages at East York Medical Health Centre - Gujarati, Hindi, Persian, Spanish and Tamil, to name a few. They're open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and are also open on weekends. At the moment all walk-in appointments will be virtual and over the phone.

The Bay College Clinic has been in the community for over 70 years and offers great comprehensive treatment. They have comprehensive diagnostic testing, and specialists on staff. You can walk-in or book a virtual appointment from your own home.

The Cloud Care Clinic is conveniently located in the heart of downtown and offers a number of services from minor surgery to dermatology. They are open 7 days a week and until 8pm on weekdays. At this time they are only accepting virtual appointments, and if they deem you need to be seen in person, an appointment will then be scheduled.

Eglinton Station Medical Centre is just a quick walk away from Eglinton station. This clinic is open Monday to Saturday and offers solutions for a range of medical conditions. They are currently offering virtual phone appointments for walk-ins that can be booked on their website. At the moment they are not offering in-person clinic walk-ins.