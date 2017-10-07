The top 10 walk-in clinics in Toronto

The top walk-in clinics in Toronto offer a higher quality of service than you would expect; shorter wait times, convenient locations, better hours, on-site lab services, and more medical professionals can make going to the doctor a little easier.

Here are my picks for the top walk-in clinics in Toronto.

This clinic at 70 University Avenue is by appointment only and calling ahead lets you book the next available slot so you'll be seen at a specific time. There are three physicians servicing the clinic, as well as chiropractors, physiotherapists and RMTs available for consultation.

Walk-in hours:

Monday: 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday - Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

This clinic at 39 Lower Simcoe Street also requires you to call ahead. It rotates four physicians; two male, and two female, and if you need extra care, the health centre has chiropractors, physiotherapists, RMTs, a naturopath, blood and lab services, even a personal trainer!

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Weekends: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

This North York clinic at 4256 Bathurst Street offers an on-site lab testing so you can leave the clinic without having extra appointments to book. Staff can serve you in English, French, Tagalog, or Farsi and it's open 365 days a year, so you have weekend hours for more flexibility.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Weekends: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This clinic at 473 Dupont Street is part of the North-West Toronto Family Health Group, and members get the benefits of same-day appointments, short wait times, and use of their urgent care walk-in service that lets you be seen outside the regularly scheduled hours.

Walk-in hours:

Monday, Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Lockwood clinic at 790 Bay Street is a comprehensive medical clinic that has been serving the College and Bay area for over 70 years. This clinic has it all: walk-in services, dentist, a blood lab, x-ray, ultrasound, pharmacy, dietician, and diagnostic centre.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

This well-established clinic at 807 Broadview Avenue is open everyday, all year round, even on holidays. It has nurses, family physicians, and specialists, plus services like x-ray, ultrasound, mammogrammy, physiotherapy, and an on-site pharmacy.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Weekends: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Holidays: 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

This walk-in at 116 Glen Manor Drive has six physicians at your service, providing referrals, flu shots, lab tests, injections, dressing changes, suture removal, and they're even equipped for minor surgery. For your convenience, you can call ahead to check availability and wait times.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

This centrally located clinic at 720 Spadina Avenue is near the subway station and the University of Toronto. It's great for students that may not have a family doctor while their laboratory gives quick assessments and results. Plus, they can serve you in English, French or Spanish.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Thursday: 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

This 901 King Street West clinic has virtually everything you need: physicians, specialists, cardiologists, psychotherapists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, naturopaths, acupuncturists, plus a ton of services like family planning, prenatal care, and chronic condition management.

Walk-in hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Weekends: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This fully staffed and well-equipped clinic at 3585 Lawrence Avenue East is open 7 days a week and has lab testing, cardiac services, x-rays, ultrasound, bone density tests, eye exams, travel vaccinations, and a pharmacy.

Walk-in hours: