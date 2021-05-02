The top 35 pet supply stores in Toronto by neighbourhood

Pet supply stores in Toronto will have your furry, feathered, or scaly best friend looking fresh, eating well, and occupied with the highest quality toys and accessories.

Here are my picks for the top pet supply stores in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Barkside Bistro offers raw dog food options at an affordable price point to get your dog feeling its best without breaking the bank. They also carry healthy treats, bones, and natural supplements for your pooch, with bulk buying options. They currently offer delivery and curbside pickup.

Leaside Pets is the perfect one-stop for your pet treats, food, toys, and accessories. They are open seven days a week for curbside pickup and they offer free delivery on their website.

The Dog Market may play for team dog but they also carry essential cat products. However, dogs do have a wider array of services available to them from obedience training to grooming. They also have raw and dry dog food, treats, supplements, and even a dog bakery. Currently, they are offering curbside pickup and delivery.

That Dog Next Door is a swanky grooming and wellness store that offers positive no cage grooming with biodegradable products. They offer a wide range of healthy dog food and treats. They even carry specialty Christmas and Hanukkah themed toys for the holidays. You can order online for delivery or use the curbside pickup to grab your order.

The pet products, daycare facilities, and grooming services at Bloor Street's Woof! are much-loved by customers. But the best reason to support them might be their dedication to animal welfare; after their bills are paid the rest of all their sales go toward supporting local animal rescue agencies. Currently, some of their services may not be available.

The giant green lizard towering in front of Menagerie Pet Shop isn't the only reason it's a favourite among Cabbagetown pet owners. Their knowledgeable staff and a huge range of foods and supplies for all manner of pets have had customers coming back since they opened in 1980. They are currently open for curbside orders and delivery.

Downtown Pets and Aquarium is filled with pet supplies and pets for purchase. This well-loved shop in Chinatown carries a great supply of aquariums and accessories for aquatic pets. If you're thinking about becoming a fish owner this is a great spot to shop for your whole setup while picking up a few supplies for your other critters at home.

Knick Knack PaddyWhacks is a boutique pet supply and grooming shop dedicated to healthy options for pups. Their handpicked options of Canadian and North American made products is what makes this place popular and their hip store with a neon bone on the wall definitely helps. Not to mention they offer free delivery on orders over $40.

All Pets maybe a smaller shop but it is jam-packed with everything you could need for your pet. From wall to wall every inch is utilized in carrying a shocking amount of inventory. However, what really makes them stand out is their knowledgeable and helpful staff. They offer convenient free delivery across Toronto and curbside pickup.

Small Wonders Pets is filled to the brim with everything you could ever need for your pet including fun specialty items you won't be able to get anywhere else. They even have gifts for every crazy cat lady and dog dad in your life. They also offer delivery and curbside pickup.

Wag on the Danforth is a family run business that caters to all pet owners no matter the species of your furry or feathered friend from cats, dogs to birds and other small animals. With their wide range of expertise, they always have advice for your pet parenting woes. At the moment they are offering free local delivery and curbside pickup.

Big Paws is all about locally sourced raw food at an affordable price. Their store can smell a little funky because of their in-house-made treats, but that's how you know the food is fresh! They are currently open for delivery and curbside pickup.

Sniffany & CO. is the perfect pet store for luxury brand lovers with a sense of humour. If you want your pet to drink out of a StarBarks bowl in the morning and eat out of a decadent Chewy Vuitton bowl at night the fun of their novelty pet products won't be lost on you. For the time being, they are open for delivery and curbside pickup.

After taking Fluffy for her next run through Trinity Bellwoods Park, be sure to make a pit stop at The Dog Bowl on your way home. Situated just north of the park, this cute, tidy store may be small, but offers a lot of top-quality products for both dogs and cats. They also offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Mipupico offers a wide range of local natural pet food for both cats and dogs. They also offer dog grooming services for pesky services like ear cleaning and anal gland expression. So if you are not interested in getting down and dirty they can help you out. For now, they are open for curbside pickup and delivery.

For the furry friend with more discerning tastes, there's Cosmopawlitan, which is part daycare, part pet boutique, and part spa, where treatments run the gamut from a basic bath to mohawks and colouring. They are currently open for curbside pickup for all of their pet supplies and treats.

MollyWagz Pet Boutique is well organized and airy. They offer great stylish necessities for your pet and some novelty extras like holiday-themed treats and luxuries. They currently offer curbside pickup and free local delivery.

For all-natural treats and food at reasonable prices in the King East area, head to Pet Cuisine & Accessories. Need a doggie babysitter? They also offer daycare and boarding. For the time being, they offer curbside pickup and free delivery on orders over $40 in the GTA

Bark & Meow offers a wide range of food and supplies for cats, dogs, and other small animals. Including vegan options for cats and dogs. But if that is not your cup of kibble they also carry regular meat-based products. They also offer grooming and teeth cleaning services. At the moment they offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Tom & Sawyer makes healthy and freshly prepared dog and cat food treats and bone broth. At their in-store location, they also have a cafe where pet owners can grab a coffee and relax with their pup as they watch their pet's food be made. They deliver Canada wide and offer curbside pickup.

The Canadian owned Global Pet Foods in Liberty Village offers a great selection of holistic, natural foods, treats, and wellness products not only for dogs and cats, but also fish and small animals. They are open for pre-ordered curbside pickup.

Furballs Pet Stuff has so much pep they even have a mascot. With wall-to-wall inventory of food, treats, and pet accessories for animals and humans alike this store has just about everything. They also offer free at-home delivery seven days a week.

Pet Uno has everything you need for your beloved critter of choice from birds and rabbits, to dogs and cats. They offer additional services like their grooming spa and they even have a store Instagram where they post their furriest customers (if you're looking to acquire more cute dog pics on your feed.) Within local areas delivery is free for orders over $30.

Pet Valu has all the basics for every pet including the not so basic ones like reptiles and birds. This chain store has a great selection of food, treats, and accessories for a wide arrange of pets. For the time being, you can place your order for delivery or curbside pickup

Keep an eye out for the pink and black storefront at the corner of Pape and King's Park Boulevard (just south of Mortimer) and you'll find My Dog Spot, a cute little groomer and boutique that will leave your dog with a shiny coat, and you with a bag full of top quality treats. At the moment their services are temporarily closed.

This new addition to the Parkdale neighbourhood can't be missed with its bubblegum pink sign and quality treats. Parkdale Pet Foods offers all the necessities for cats and dogs in their cozy and aesthetically pleasing pink shop. They also offer curbside pickup and delivery.

If you're local to Roncesvalles, you won't find better than the Kennel Cafe for all your pet parenting needs. The store stocks a wide variety of natural and Earth-friendly products at reasonable prices, and you can call in for your same-day curbside pick up.

Although they sell a little bit of everything for your canine companion, the biggest draw at Rosedale's Dogfather and Co. might be their huge range of upscale doggy apparel for both practical occasions and those that call for something a little more fashion-forward. At the moment they are available for curbside pickup

Muddy Paws In the Guild is a holistic style shop and groomer for a wide range of pets. They have been serving the community for over 25 years and they also partner with Toronto Cat Rescue and host cats and kittens for adoption within their store. They are open for curbside pickup and delivery. You can place your order over the phone or via text.

Pet Mama is a great spot for pet necessities and accessories like cat towers and hamster balls. This well-stocked shop has pretty much anything you could think of and they offer delivery and curbside pickup.

Tucked away at Main and Gerrard in the Upper Beaches, Planet Dog is a well-loved independent shop that's built a 25-plus-year reputation for quality products, grooming services, and sound pet advice from their friendly and knowledgeable staff. At this time they are available for curbside pickup.

Don't let the modest square footage at Helmutt's Pet Supply fool you - the store is packed wall-to-wall with a huge selection of products, discerningly chosen for their quality. They also offer curbside pickup and delivery service.

With a huge selection of products (including many that are hard to find elsewhere), it's worth making the trip to visit the Wooftown retail location just south of Summerhill Station on Yonge. But if you can't make it in, be sure to check out their online store. They offer curbside pickup and free delivery on orders over $39 in Toronto.

Right by the Wellesley subway station, K-9 Couture will keep your pet well-fed and fashionable with their featured collection of dog couture. If you're on the hunt for something a little extra for your furry friend they can definitely deliver. At the moment they are open for curbside pickup.

Prettie Yiji Pet Boutique carries a selection of everything a pet parent may need for their furry one, from travelling carriers to winter booties. This store has all the extra odds and ends a pet may need in addition to the basic necessities. They currently offer curbside pickup and delivery.