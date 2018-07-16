The Best Tattoo Parlours in Toronto
The best tattoo parlours in Toronto are some of the major players on the scene. A combination of good vibes, a little bit of legacy and a roster of incredibly talented tattoo artists should make these parlours your first choice for getting inked up.
Here are the best tattoo parlours in Toronto.
What started as a humble tattoo shop in PMall has become one of Toronto's most reputable tattoo parlours. Co-founders Tony Hu and Tristen Zhang, renowned for their Neo-Asian and realist tattoos, ink up folks with full-back dragon tattoos, hannya masks and foo dog sleeves from their second floor parlour by Mount Pleasant.
Once best known for their Get What You Get tattoos – where guests got tatted with whatever came out of a vending machine – Okey Doke has survived a store fire and lived to tell the tale (they had to find a new location, but still). Now by Dundas and Ossington, you'll find tons of experts to do your American traditional for you.
After eight years of working from Kensington Market, Pearl Harbour still going strong. Harkening back to the days of WWII, the store is full of South Pacific influences from the decor to the tats, many a la Percy Waters-style. On top of that it's got friendly vibes fitting of the market.
Originating in South Korea, this tattoo parlour near Bathurst and Dupont offers an array of Asian design options but they also offer everything from American-style tats to intricate florals. There's plenty of custom work done here, but if you want to make an appointment you should definitely do it in advance.
Housing some of the most reputable artists around, this custom tat shop on Dundas West has several areas of expertise, from black and grey work to full body Japanese art. They've moved from their original location on Ossington but the following remains: you usually have to book months and months in advance to score a booking at a table here.
Though the Yonge and Eglinton area is not known for tattooing, Seven Crowns owners Matt Ellis and George Brown III have added considerable colour to the otherwise staid neighbourhood since opening in 2008. With clean line-work and solid techniques, this parlour is probably best known for realism but they're good at pretty much everything else too.
After building a name for itself in the Church Wellesley Village, Jay Decator packed up and moved to Geary Avenue. Since his takeover of the original location in 2002, Jay (who's been tatting for over 30 years) and Passage have become part of the foundation of Toronto's tattoo scene.
Jesse Milns of Tattoo People
