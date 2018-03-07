The Best Piercing in Toronto
The best piercing in Toronto takes place in shops that are professional, good creative environments, and above all hygienic. These places understand that your piercings aren’t just accessories, they’re a part of your body that’s integral to your health and lifestyle.
Here are the best places to get piercings in Toronto.
This Fashion District studio actually specializes in body piercing exclusively. They’ve been in business for over 15 years and every piercer working here has at least 5 years experience. They only use titanium and gold for initial piercings, and have a large stock of artisanal body jewellery.
Jesse Milns at Black Pearl
Join the conversation Load comments