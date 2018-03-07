Best of Toronto
Piercing in Toronto

The Best Piercing in Toronto

The best piercing in Toronto takes place in shops that are professional, good creative environments, and above all hygienic. These places understand that your piercings aren’t just accessories, they’re a part of your body that’s integral to your health and lifestyle.

Here are the best places to get piercings in Toronto.

Chronic Ink Tattoos
1

Chronic Ink Tattoos

There are a few locations of this reputable tattoo and piercing shop. At all of them, piercing is done by hand and emphasis is placed on aftercare. There are lots of options here for lightweight and durable titanium barbells, studs and rings.

The Village Ink
2

The Village Ink

The only limits to what you can pierce at this place in yorkville are your imagination. Get a hole put pretty much anywhere in your face professionally and have the whole process explained to you in detail.

New Tribe Tattoo
3

New Tribe Tattoo

Get your cheek, Marilyn, bridge and even genital piercings at this Queen West shop where anything goes. That extends to their appointment policy: piercings are actually walk-in only here.

The Black Pearl Tattoos
4

The Black Pearl Tattoos

This secreted away Danforth space does 2 for 1 piercings on over half a dozen parts of the ear and face alone. Expect a clean and positive private atmosphere.

Exotix Studios
5

Exotix Studios

This Fashion District studio actually specializes in body piercing exclusively. They’ve been in business for over 15 years and every piercer working here has at least 5 years experience. They only use titanium and gold for initial piercings, and have a large stock of artisanal body jewellery.

Ace & Sword Tattoo Parlour
6

Ace & Sword Tattoo Parlour

Look for this spot if you want to get pierced in Etobicoke. They carry high end jewellery brands such as BVLA, Diablo Organics, and Anatometal.

Adrenaline
7

Adrenaline

Queen West’s go-to for walk-in piercings, this place has high sanitization standards and their website has helpful straightforward labelled piercing diagrams.

Elevated Ink
8

Elevated Ink

The Upper Beaches has this reliable shop for everything from piercing little girls’ earlobes to getting more adult body modification done.

Art Ink Collective
9

Art Ink Collective

Not only does this Bloorcourt shop offer the option of appointments as well as walk-ins, they’ll also assist you with the insertion and removal of jewellery in a pinch.

Jesse Milns at Black Pearl

