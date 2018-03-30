Best of Toronto
The Best Jewellery Stores in Toronto

The best jewellery stores in Toronto understand that while it's all about the bling, it's really the thought that counts. They create and customize pieces that can make you or someone special feel amazing - maybe even on the most important day of your life.

Here are the best jewellery stores in Toronto.

Made You Look
1

Made You Look

This place in Parkdale has been around forever. Find all the most unique pieces here from a wide range of Toronto jewellers like rings that look like alligators and lions or necklaces made out of antlers. Not only do they do custom work, but repair as well.

Fair Trade Jewellery Co.
2

Fair Trade Jewellery Co.

You can be 100% confident that the cherished pieces you carry with you for life were locally made from ethically sourced materials when buying from this Cabbagetown shop. They specialize in engagement rings, but also do earrings, necklaces, bracelets and loose stones for custom projects.

Devil's Workshop
3

Devil's Workshop

Make your own wedding band at this shop near Trinity Bellwoods, or browse from their bespoke collection or get a custom ring just for the pair of you.

Bluboho Jewelry (Yonge St.)
4

Bluboho Jewelry (Yonge St.)

Two locations in Toronto provide thoughtful, delicate pieces designed to represent the wearer’s journey, all brought to life with ethically sourced diamonds.

Studio1098
5

Studio1098

Customization to the extreme and the highest level of service is the specialty of the team led by Tamara Kronis at this Rosedale shop.

Flux + Form
6

Flux + Form

Not only can custom engagement and wedding rings be obtained at this Sherbourne and Richmond jeweller but everything else you'd need to accessorize any special day, including earrings, cufflinks, necklaces and bracelets.

Anice Jewel Boutique
7

Anice Jewel Boutique

More bohemian, dreamy jewellery can be discovered at this shop, including head and back pieces. They also host jewellery workshops so you can custom design your own looks.

Anne Sportun
8

Anne Sportun

All handmade in a Toronto studio, the organic influences, matte finishes and hand texturing of jewellery at this West Queen West shop make it stand out worldwide, and there's lots of colour and variety.

Armed
9

Armed

The jewellery at this Dundas West boutique is not only gorgeous but a little edgy too. Spot the place by cool crystal-inspired signage.

