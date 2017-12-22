The Best Bridal Stores in Toronto
The best bridal stores in Toronto are a treat for any and all brides-to-be. Together, they cover a wide range of budgets, styles, and other individual needs. On this list, there's everything from a non-profit that carries donated gowns to a high-end custom dressmaker. Though each destination is distinct, top-notch customer service is universal.
Here are the best bridal stores in Toronto.
This Ossington bridal boutique is the go-to for the hip-and-with-it. If you're looking to be the ultimate Instagram or Pinterest bride, this is the place for you. Trendy, boho brands like Rue de Seine, For Love and Lemons and Ganni from $1200 - $6000 are aplenty here. Plus, you can find extra items like perfume, lingerie, and swimwear amongst their stock.
One of the more affordable locations on this list, this High Park boutique offers a huge selection of gowns in the $1000 - $2500 range. Unlike the name suggests, they also carry something for the bridesmaids! Find names like Essense of Austalia, Pronovias, Casablanca Bridal and more.
This Yorkville spot has you covered if you’re looking for an ultra luxurious experience. They carry truly unique gowns by big, high-end designers like Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta, and Monique Lhuillier. Though most numbers are in the $5000-$6500 range, there are some dresses for lower budgets as well.
Run by volunteers and tucked in the owner's Broadview home, this affordable option has a lovely selection of new and gently used gowns in which all profit goes to cancer charities. You can get a wedding dress in a variety of styles anywhere between $100 and $1250 depending on what’s been donated — which means you might get lucky and snag a Vera Wang for a fraction of the original price.
This studio at Broadview and Dundas offers the designer's completely customizable silk wedding gowns that are available in all sizes. With beautiful fabrics and wonderfully intricate details, their prices start at $2500 and go up depending on the design elements. Custom-made veils and evening wear is also available.
This Corso Italia gem is the place to go for classic wedding and evening gowns. For $500 - $6500, you can get an elegant, beaded number or an illusion lace dress by Maggie Sottero, Stella York, Rebecca Ingram, and more. Though the gowns are stunning, it's the environment that makes them successful — the customer service is relaxed, pleasant, and pressure-free.
This well-known European brand specializes in bridal and eveningwear, so if you’re looking for that timeless yet trendy touch, pay a visit to this exclusive Toronto rep on St. Clair. Dresses can ring in up to $4000, which is allegedly a bargain for the high quality of their garments.
If you envision your wedding dress to be a princess ball gown, look no further than this Bloordale store. They offer arguably the most extravagant selection on this list, with almost every garment decked in beads, ruching, tulle, and/or delicate embroidery. Brands like Allure Bridals, Kenneth Wilson and others make up the stock; the large selection of bridesmaid dresses is also worth a gander.
Jesse Milns at Loversland
