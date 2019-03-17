Best of Toronto
The best bridesmaid dresses in Toronto can be found at stores specializing in garbs and gowns for a bride's best gaggle of friends. Figuring out what the crew will be wearing on the big day is all part of the bridal process, and most of these stores come equipped with full fitting areas that make for montage-worthy dress-trying scenes.

Here are the best places to find bridesmaid dresses in Toronto.

Sash and Bustle
1

Sash and Bustle

One of the most popular bridal boutiques in the city, you can shop the small but carefully curated selection of bridesmaid gowns at this Riverside store. Try brands like Arroh & Bow, Hayley Paige or Rewritten in their space for larger groups.

Jealous Bridesmaids Bridal Studio
2

Jealous Bridesmaids Bridal Studio

Despite what its name implies, bridesmaids typically leave this High Park store feeling pretty happy. They carry plenty of affordable designer lines like Christina Wu and Bari Jay in a wide selection of colours, fabrics, and styles.

LoversLand
3

LoversLand

This boutique on Ossington specializes in dreamy, Pinterest-able dresses for the big wedding day. You can book a one-hour bridesmaid consultation with your group of maids to have them fitted for their boho twobirds Bridesmaid line, which comes in five versatile collections.

Blu Ivory
4

Blu Ivory

Located in Corso Italia, you’ll find a number of popular designer lines for bridesmaid dresses at this traditional bridal store. Find collections from Dessy and Sorella Vita with all cuts, necklines, and hems.

Park & Fifth
5

Park & Fifth

Bridesmaid attire is a forte at this Leslieville dress store. Their Un-Bridesmaid collection has a wide array of gowns and cocktail dresses that eschew traditional looks for more playful, laidback looks.

White Toronto
6

White Toronto

Expect to spend a lot at this Yorkville boutique, which offers only the most high-end in luxury looks. Peruse collections for Alfred Sung, Lela Rose, Nouvelle Amsale and more.

Madeline's Boutique
7

Madeline's Boutique

This Avenue and Lawrence store is hugely popular in North York as the place to go for prom dresses and evening gowns. While not limited to bridesmaid dresses, the selection here should offer more than enough suitable stock to choose from.

Meg
8

Meg

Sitting on West Queen West is this chic boutique offering classic yet modern dresses, all locally-made. Most of the stuff here is for casual everyday wear, but this femme-forward store has a few elegant pieces for wedding days.

Ferre Sposa
9

Ferre Sposa

This popular bridal shop carries bridesmaid dresses that you might actually wear again, after the thought. You and the maids can try on outfits from brands like After Six, Alfred Sung Bridesmaids, and Social Bridesmaids in this Bloorcourt boutique’s spacious change rooms.

