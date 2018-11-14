Best of Toronto
The best barber shops in Toronto will have your loyalty for life with their delivery of fresh-looking cuts. Whether you’re looking for a quick line up or an all-day affair of hanging out, these masters of hair know their way around their razors, scissors, and blades.

Here are the best barber shops in Toronto.

Town Barber
1

Town Barber

Hit up the original Dundas West location of this barber shop, or head to their newer location on West Queen West. Either way, you'll be treated to the same high-quality cuts and shaves. Beard trims are included in the service, but barber chairs here fill up quick.

Garrison's Barbershop
2

Garrison's Barbershop

Just around the bend from Trinity Bellwoods, this barbershop is the kind of place you can wait for your haircut whilst sipping on complimentary beer on the deck, or cuddle with a free hot toddy in the winter.

Glassbox Barbershop
3

Glassbox Barbershop

These are the guys behind the Menspire Academy Toronto, a school for advanced hair stylists to perfect the art of men’s haircutting, so you know they’re good. They have barber shops on Harbord and Roncey, too.

Throne Barbershop
4

Throne Barbershop

You’ll feel like royalty walking out of this Yonge and Dundas hotspot. Known for their lineups and all levels of fades, you might be graced by the same hands who’ve shaped the heads of multiple Blue Jays and Raptors players.

Fade Room
5

Fade Room

Head to Rogers Road and entrust your locks with Claudio Ferreria, who’s been the barber for the likes of J. Cole, among countless other athletes. You can even get fresh in a Koken chair from the set of the Time Traveler’s Wife, and another from Honest Ed’s.

The Fitting Room
6

The Fitting Room

This barber shop in Little Portugal is basically a one stop shop for all things men’s style. Stop for a haircut and leave with all assortments of cologne, grooming products and even socks from their lounge shop in the back.

The Nite Owl
7

The Nite Owl

It doesn’t get more classic than this Etobicoke barber shop on Lakeshore West. Everything from the chairs to the retro Pepsi fridge will make you feel like you’re in the 50s (minus the fact everyone has beards and tattoos). The same goes for their second location in Brockton Village.

Hollow Ground Barber Shop
8

Hollow Ground Barber Shop

Score an appointment at this Bloorcourt shop and get ready for an ultra-satisfying shave. The barbers here also do full head shaves, and know their way around a straight razor, when you’re looking for a cut that’s extra precise.

Crows Nest Barbershop
9

Crows Nest Barbershop

This Kensington spot has been a neighbourhood favourite for years. They’ve since moved from a compact basement to new digs in a towering three-storey home in the market, but it’s still the same cozy spot that delivers some of the best fades around.

Join the conversation Load comments

