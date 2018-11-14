The Best Barber Shops in Toronto
The best barber shops in Toronto will have your loyalty for life with their delivery of fresh-looking cuts. Whether you’re looking for a quick line up or an all-day affair of hanging out, these masters of hair know their way around their razors, scissors, and blades.
Here are the best barber shops in Toronto.
Ryan Bolton at Glassbox Barbershop. Garrisons Barber Shop, @levideanvisuals of Crows Nest, @micknmojo of Hollow Ground Barber Shop, Fitting Room, @khris416 of Throne
Join the conversation Load comments