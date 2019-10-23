Kawhi Leonard was met with a chorus of boos in Los Angeles

After the all-star treatment he received from Toronto fans during his winning season with the Raptors last year, Kawhi Leonard may now be questioning why he ever left the north (at least we hope so, because we're all still wondering).

At Leonard's first game of the 2019-2020 season against the Lakers in his hometown of L.A. last night, fans audibly booed the MVP as he was introduced onto the court and addressed the crowd. Apparently, it continued throughout the game.

You would think salty Laker fans would realize that when you boo these LA Clippers legends on LA turf, you bring about the curse! Happened to Rams n dodgers, now this! 😙👌



"Kawhi Leonard opens the NBA season to a chorus of boos from the 'home' crowd" https://t.co/l9R7Q9rzgH — Paul Ghoulzalez 💀👻 (@2DogsInACoat) October 23, 2019

Leonard is a bit of a sore spot for not only Toronto, but also Lakers fans, who are evidently still hurting from his choice to sign with the L.A. Clippers for three years instead of with the Lakers, as he was considering over the summer.

Lakers fans at this Clippers home game began booing from the moment the lights went down for the pregame hype video and then booed the Clippers starting introductions and even when Kawhi Leonard tried to welcome fans with a pregame message. https://t.co/yA7tdg6a2A — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 23, 2019

Though he was snubbed by game-goers, Leonard was warmly welcomed by at least one person in L.A. this week: Arnold Schwarzenegger, who released an ad for the new instalment his Terminator franchise that featured him and Kawhi chumming it up at the gym as "fellow terminators."

The ad also poked fun at Kawhi's notoriously weird laugh, and his adorable "fun guy" epithet.

Even if fans are bitter, at least Kawhi will always a friend in Arnold. And hopefully Drake, despite his breakup with the Six.