Huge crowds are waiting outside Toronto's Hazelton Hotel for Kawhi Leonard

As the whole city sits on the edge of their seats waiting to hear if Kawhi Leonard is staying Toronto, large crowds have gathered at The Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville awaiting his arrival.

Many believe that's where he'll be meeting with Raptors President Masai Ujiri and General Manager Bobby Webster, and it seems fans just can't stay away.

This is the growing crowd outside the Hazelton Hotel in #Toronto where it's believed Kawhi Leonard is about to meet with Raptors pres Ujiri and GM Webster



(Video: @GregRoss17)#KawhiWatch pic.twitter.com/tcBUtB7KSc — James Wattie (@jameswattie) July 3, 2019

The crowd just keeps on growing.

This didn't start with the hotel. In fact, Toronto has been watching Leonard since he landed on Canadian soil in the MLSE jet earlier today.

Kawhi has touched down in Toronto pic.twitter.com/Mcu6YYs4NU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 3, 2019

Leonard has apparently said that he wants to be left alone throughout this process, so some are worried all this attention will impact his decision.

It was reported less than 24 Hours ago that Kawhi would like “total silence” throughout this process. People out in Toronto literally stalking this man right now. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 3, 2019

For everyone's sake and sanity, let's hope he makes the (right) decision soon.