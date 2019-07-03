Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago

Kawhi Leonard

Huge crowds are waiting outside Toronto's Hazelton Hotel for Kawhi Leonard

As the whole city sits on the edge of their seats waiting to hear if Kawhi Leonard is staying Toronto, large crowds have gathered at The Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville awaiting his arrival. 

Madison WagmanMany believe that's where he'll be meeting with Raptors President Masai Ujiri and General Manager Bobby Webster, and it seems fans just can't stay away. 

The crowd just keeps on growing. 

This didn't start with the hotel. In fact, Toronto has been watching Leonard since he landed on Canadian soil in the MLSE jet earlier today. 

Leonard has apparently said that he wants to be left alone throughout this process, so some are worried all this attention will impact his decision.

Fareen Kareem

