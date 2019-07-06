Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers

Sports & Play
Kawhi clippers

Two-time NBA Finals MVP and noted "fun guy" Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers according to multiple news reports including ESPN.

This, after what feels like a million years of waiting for the superstar athlete to choose between all the teams vying for his name on their roster next season.

Leonard, who became a free agent on June 30 shortly after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA Championship, was traded from the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan last summer.

He quickly won the hearts of local fans with his quirky personality and outrageous basketball skills.

To wit: He scored 732 points in this year's playoff series alone, bested only by Michael Jordan and LeBron James for scoring the most points in a single postseason, and says things like "board man gets paid" as trash talk on the court.

The news of the signing was reported early Saturday morning by ESPN. Leonard's new deal is for four years and $142 million.

He chose less money than what he could have gotten with the Raptors who were able to offer $190 million over five years.

Separately, the Clippers swung a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire All-Star Paul George.

