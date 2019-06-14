Raptors fans celebrate Toronto's NBA championship win around the world
Whether it's love for Canada, hate for the Golden State Warriors or simply the enjoyment of a great underdog story, basketball fans from all over the globe are straight-up stoked about the Toronto Raptors winning their first ever NBA championship last night.
Those in the 6ix for Game 6 went bonkers in the streets after the Raps emerged victorious from a consistently tight fourth quarter, defeating the Warriors 114-110 to make history as the NBA's first ever Canadian champs.
Elsewhere in Canada, celebrations were smaller — but no less exuberant.
LIVE FROM MONTREAL DOWNTOWN #WetheNorth #Raptors pic.twitter.com/YZhoXfi5FN— Kawhi Leonard (@kalil45SS) June 14, 2019
Streets were closed off in downtown Montreal for outdoor celebrations similar to Toronto's.
Now closed to traffic on Ste Catherine in #montreal. Happy, peaceful celebration for @raptors #nbafinals win. pic.twitter.com/zyCxkS3I33— Dan Spector (@danspector) June 14, 2019
Cheers could also be heard ringing out all over downtown Calgary when the Raptors clinched their new title.
Calgary as the raptors win! (Sound on) #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/uf8xvzKmo2— B (@BrendonWhatley) June 14, 2019
In Vancouver, fans were similarly riled up.
West coast fans explode with cheers in Vancouver as another tight game keeps everyone on edge.#wethenorth #raptors #torontoraptors #game6 #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/5iFRShW3rD— David Zura (@DavidZuraCityTV) June 14, 2019
Same goes for Halifax...
Congratulations, Canada.— Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) June 14, 2019
- Love Halifax pic.twitter.com/sDkmgdcADV
And London (the Canadian one, in Ontario).
#WeTheNorth! #DundasPlace! #LdnOnt! (at @DundasPlace in London, Ontario w/ @amandastratton) https://t.co/7wTaksFQ8q pic.twitter.com/7RuBQswUl8— Joel Adams (@joelcadams) June 14, 2019
But speaking of Londons, Raptors fever has taken hold all across the U.K.
#WeTheNorth from #TORONTO #CANADA 🇨🇦 to #EDINBURGH #SCOTLAND 🏴 BEAUTY @raptors #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/UeMcQZqDZY— m mcguire 🇨🇦 🏴 (@mcguire1717) June 13, 2019
People stayed up late to catch the game in Paris.
Celebrating in Paris the @Raptors’ victory 🇨🇦🏀 in the @NBA Championship! #GoRaptorsGo #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals #NBA #nbachampions pic.twitter.com/NUEf6YuPbu— Embassy of Canada in France (@CanEmbFrance) June 14, 2019
Even baristas in Amsterdam are feeling festive over Toronto's new title.
Shoutout to @Starbucks in Amsterdam for keeping the fuckin spirit baby ❤️ @Raptors #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/jP9Za6z2Xk— Turhan James (@turhanj) June 14, 2019
Hong Kong's own version of Jurassic Park was bumping last night.
Canadians in Hong Kong celebrating the Raptors win! THE RAPTORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!!! 🇨🇦🎉🥳 #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals #NBAChampions2019 pic.twitter.com/mr7PFGWGS7— Oilers fan in HK (@oilersfaninhk) June 14, 2019
International fans also caught the game in Shanghai...
A crowd is gathering in #Shanghai to watch Game 6. Judging from the cheers, this international trade show audience is loaded with @Raptors fans. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/QuKRN0SuCb— John Kageorge (@JKageorge) June 14, 2019
Beijing...
#WeTheNorth Go Raptors!!! #Beijing pic.twitter.com/oIYYTwPpxY— Mr. O'Shea in (Beijing) 🇨🇦🐝🇯🇵 (@MadForMaple) June 14, 2019
Toyama, Japan...
So cool. Tessa and Scott in Japan watching the #Raptors with their Russian and Italian comrades ❤️🇨🇦 https://t.co/BlBsO8RZHr— kittysk8s (@kittysk8s) June 14, 2019
In the Philippines...
Congratulation #TorontoRaptors 🇨🇦🎉— Marian Esperanza (@marian012193) June 14, 2019
from Philippines 🇵🇭❤️#WeTheNorth #LetsGoRaptors #NBAChampions @NBA @Raptors @NBATV @NBACanada pic.twitter.com/BtegtLRbGT
In New York's Times Square...
Canadians Cheryl Saldanha, Dilan Badshah and Matt Vong celebrating the Raptors in Times Square in New York #WeTheChampions #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/a2qv0MX9pZ— Steven D'Souza (@cbcsteve) June 14, 2019
In Nigeria...
Congratulations to Nigeria's Masai Ujiri and the @Raptors on being the first Canadian team to win the @NBA title. Thank you for bringing it home🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦#GoRaptorsGo— Canada in Nigeria (@CanHCNigeria) June 14, 2019
Photo credit: @Raptors pic.twitter.com/IjP1vRjUKi
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo...
5am in Congo..I love my Raptors mannnnnnnn..from Eric Montross to Keon Clark to Voshon Lenard to Roko Ukic to Demare Caroll to Kawhi...#NBAChampions @Raptors 😭😭🏆🏆🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6rB8pPPYBY— Eric Kibi (@EMK32_) June 14, 2019
And members of the Canadian Armed Forces were able to take in the game from their posts in Ukraine...
Last night, the #Raptors reached Ukraine. Members of the Canadian Military were up at 4am to watch the Raptors-Warriors match at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre. pic.twitter.com/PIr4EWWq7Q— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) June 11, 2019
And Iraq.
The hardcore fans of #Raptors, deployed to QWest in Iraq as part of Op IMPACT, who got up at 4am to listen to the basketball game. Cpl Côté, Pte Juteau and WO Langlois used a laptop to project the game. #WeTheNorth @CFOperations @operationsFC pic.twitter.com/fFJfK2Leiq— JTF-Impact / FOI-Impact (@TaskIraq) June 13, 2019
Of course, there's no place like home. Toronto did it up big, hard and better than anyone else in the world.
"It’s a housewarming gift for Kawhi... Have you seen him?” 🌴🤣 🤣🤣— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2019
Nobody had a better #NBAFinals celebration than Plant Guy. (via @EhBeeFamily) pic.twitter.com/AYEA71WRIr
Congratulations, Raptors!
Join the conversation Load comments