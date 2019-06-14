Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto Raptors championship

Raptors fans celebrate Toronto's NBA championship win around the world

Whether it's love for Canada, hate for the Golden State Warriors or simply the enjoyment of a great underdog story, basketball fans from all over the globe are straight-up stoked about the Toronto Raptors winning their first ever NBA championship last night.

Those in the 6ix for Game 6 went bonkers in the streets after the Raps emerged victorious from a consistently tight fourth quarter, defeating the Warriors 114-110 to make history as the NBA's first ever Canadian champs.

Elsewhere in Canada, celebrations were smaller — but no less exuberant.

Streets were closed off in downtown Montreal for outdoor celebrations similar to Toronto's.

Cheers could also be heard ringing out all over downtown Calgary when the Raptors clinched their new title.

In Vancouver, fans were similarly riled up.

Same goes for Halifax...

And London (the Canadian one, in Ontario).

But speaking of Londons, Raptors fever has taken hold all across the U.K.

People stayed up late to catch the game in Paris.

Even baristas in Amsterdam are feeling festive over Toronto's new title.

Hong Kong's own version of Jurassic Park was bumping last night.

International fans also caught the game in Shanghai...

Beijing...

Toyama, Japan...

In the Philippines...

In New York's Times Square...

In Nigeria...

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo...

And members of the Canadian Armed Forces were able to take in the game from their posts in Ukraine...

And Iraq.

Of course, there's no place like home. Toronto did it up big, hard and better than anyone else in the world.

Congratulations, Raptors!

Lead photo by

Ronny Yip in Toronto

