Raptors fans celebrate Toronto's NBA championship win around the world

Whether it's love for Canada, hate for the Golden State Warriors or simply the enjoyment of a great underdog story, basketball fans from all over the globe are straight-up stoked about the Toronto Raptors winning their first ever NBA championship last night.

Those in the 6ix for Game 6 went bonkers in the streets after the Raps emerged victorious from a consistently tight fourth quarter, defeating the Warriors 114-110 to make history as the NBA's first ever Canadian champs.

Elsewhere in Canada, celebrations were smaller — but no less exuberant.

Streets were closed off in downtown Montreal for outdoor celebrations similar to Toronto's.

Cheers could also be heard ringing out all over downtown Calgary when the Raptors clinched their new title.

In Vancouver, fans were similarly riled up.

Same goes for Halifax...

And London (the Canadian one, in Ontario).

But speaking of Londons, Raptors fever has taken hold all across the U.K.

People stayed up late to catch the game in Paris.

Even baristas in Amsterdam are feeling festive over Toronto's new title.

Hong Kong's own version of Jurassic Park was bumping last night.

Canadians in Hong Kong celebrating the Raptors win! THE RAPTORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!!! 🇨🇦🎉🥳 #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals #NBAChampions2019 pic.twitter.com/mr7PFGWGS7 — Oilers fan in HK (@oilersfaninhk) June 14, 2019

International fans also caught the game in Shanghai...

A crowd is gathering in #Shanghai to watch Game 6. Judging from the cheers, this international trade show audience is loaded with @Raptors fans. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/QuKRN0SuCb — John Kageorge (@JKageorge) June 14, 2019

Beijing...

Toyama, Japan...

So cool. Tessa and Scott in Japan watching the #Raptors with their Russian and Italian comrades ❤️🇨🇦 https://t.co/BlBsO8RZHr — kittysk8s (@kittysk8s) June 14, 2019

In the Philippines...

In New York's Times Square...

Canadians Cheryl Saldanha, Dilan Badshah and Matt Vong celebrating the Raptors in Times Square in New York #WeTheChampions #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/a2qv0MX9pZ — Steven D'Souza (@cbcsteve) June 14, 2019

In Nigeria...

Congratulations to Nigeria's Masai Ujiri and the @Raptors on being the first Canadian team to win the @NBA title. Thank you for bringing it home🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦#GoRaptorsGo



Photo credit: @Raptors pic.twitter.com/IjP1vRjUKi — Canada in Nigeria (@CanHCNigeria) June 14, 2019

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo...

5am in Congo..I love my Raptors mannnnnnnn..from Eric Montross to Keon Clark to Voshon Lenard to Roko Ukic to Demare Caroll to Kawhi...#NBAChampions @Raptors 😭😭🏆🏆🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6rB8pPPYBY — Eric Kibi (@EMK32_) June 14, 2019

And members of the Canadian Armed Forces were able to take in the game from their posts in Ukraine...

Last night, the #Raptors reached Ukraine. Members of the Canadian Military were up at 4am to watch the Raptors-Warriors match at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre. pic.twitter.com/PIr4EWWq7Q — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) June 11, 2019

And Iraq.

The hardcore fans of #Raptors, deployed to QWest in Iraq as part of Op IMPACT, who got up at 4am to listen to the basketball game. Cpl Côté, Pte Juteau and WO Langlois used a laptop to project the game. #WeTheNorth @CFOperations @operationsFC pic.twitter.com/fFJfK2Leiq — JTF-Impact / FOI-Impact (@TaskIraq) June 13, 2019

Of course, there's no place like home. Toronto did it up big, hard and better than anyone else in the world.

"It’s a housewarming gift for Kawhi... Have you seen him?” 🌴🤣 🤣🤣



Nobody had a better #NBAFinals celebration than Plant Guy. (via @EhBeeFamily) pic.twitter.com/AYEA71WRIr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2019

Congratulations, Raptors!