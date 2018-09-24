People are loving new Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard's laugh

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard has finally broken the silence on how he feels about playing for Toronto, a full two months after the blockbuster trade that sent him here.

It was worth the wait, apparently — and not only because he seems genuinely happy to be here (contrary to initial reports.)

"[I'm] excited, knowing I'm coming to a great city that loves basketball," said Leonard in his first public appearance as a Raptor on Monday, calling the franchise a "great organization."

"I'm excited about the city, knowing they're a basketball city. Their fans come out and show a lot of energy."

Leonard was speaking to reporters at this morning's Toronto Raptors media day press conference, mostly in response to questions about the high-profile trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs.

One question, however, prompted the normally stoic 27-year-old athlete to get personal.

"How would you describe yourself, and what would you like people to know about you?" asked a reporter, to which Leonard deadpan replied "I'm a fun guy."

Then, after mentioning how much he loves basketball, the Los Angeles native skirted the question a bit, saying "I can't just give you the whole spiel... I don't even know where you're sitting at."

What came next — a lilting yet somehow robotic burst of laughter — threw Twitter into a tizzy (what doesn't though, really?)

People have been joking that the large-handed basketball star's laugh is the result of malfunctioning software.

Others, like Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman (and also me), think it's delightful.

Some are pretending to be freaked out.

Others can't believe his laugh belongs to an actual human.

As at least one fan did point out, though, the Raptors were down a funny laugh after losing DeRozan.

Hey, its something.