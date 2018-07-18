Sports & Play
Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan to Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been traded by the Toronto Raptors, but it's not by choice and he isn't happy about it — nor is the player he's being traded for.

The Raptors just finalized a deal, according to reports, that will see the beloved, long serving, four-time NBA all-star trade places with San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

DeRozan, who has been with the Raptors for nine years — his entire professional career — expressed displeasure with the move in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning.

"Be told one thing and the outcome another," he wrote. "Can't trust 'em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing."

Leonard is similarly disenchanted, according to league sources.

Like DeRozan, he's a California native — and has made it very public in recent months that he wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has "no desire to play in Toronto," according to ESPN's Chris Haynes, which is making some fans and analysts question why the Raptors would even want him.

The Raptors want Leonard because he's good, say other fans.

The franchise is in the process of "shaking things up," after all, following yet another fantastic regular season that ended with a disappointing, LeBron James-induced playoffs fail.

However hopeful some might be, Raptors fans still seem pretty bummed to be losing DeRozan on the whole.

Heck, the entire City of Toronto is sad about it.

Kyle Lowry is without a doubt one of those sad Torontonians today.

Yes, the end is nigh for what might have been the greatest NBA bromance since Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri is said to be taking a significant risk in pursuing this trade, which has been in the works for at least two weeks according to ESPN.

Hopefully it works out in Toronto's favour.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

