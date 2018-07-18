Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan to Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been traded by the Toronto Raptors, but it's not by choice and he isn't happy about it — nor is the player he's being traded for.

The Raptors just finalized a deal, according to reports, that will see the beloved, long serving, four-time NBA all-star trade places with San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto has reached agreement in principle to acquire San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard for package that includes DeMar DeRozan, league sources tell ESPN. Trade is larger on both sides, and players are still being informed of their inclusion in the deal. Trade call with league today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2018

DeRozan, who has been with the Raptors for nine years — his entire professional career — expressed displeasure with the move in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning.

"Be told one thing and the outcome another," he wrote. "Can't trust 'em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing."

Leonard is similarly disenchanted, according to league sources.

Like DeRozan, he's a California native — and has made it very public in recent months that he wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has "no desire to play in Toronto," according to ESPN's Chris Haynes, which is making some fans and analysts question why the Raptors would even want him.

Seriously I didn't think anything could ever top Vince Carter getting traded for 1 cent on the dollar but THIS may surpass that low for me. HOW can Masai not pull the plug after Leonard declaration "NO DESIRE to play for Raptors" #RTZ — Tamberlyn Richardson (@TTOTambz) July 18, 2018

The Raptors want Leonard because he's good, say other fans.

I love Derozan. He has been the most loyal guy to Toronto I have ever seen in my lifetime. He is the best Raptor of all time! But if Kawhi is healthy and wants to play in Toronto then Im ok with this. Kawhi is top 3 when healthy. This stings but I like it. #RTZ — Andy Piluk (@AndyPiluk) July 18, 2018

The franchise is in the process of "shaking things up," after all, following yet another fantastic regular season that ended with a disappointing, LeBron James-induced playoffs fail.

However hopeful some might be, Raptors fans still seem pretty bummed to be losing DeRozan on the whole.

Heck, the entire City of Toronto is sad about it.

We're going to miss you @DeMar_DeRozan. Thank you for your loyalty, your commitment to our city and always keeping it classy. You might've been born in Compton, but you'll always be a Torontonian in my eyes. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/mUakQ2lIer — Norm Kelly (@norm) July 18, 2018

Kyle Lowry is without a doubt one of those sad Torontonians today.

Yes, the end is nigh for what might have been the greatest NBA bromance since Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

The #RTZ better employ more team therapists...now you gonna have a pissed off Kawhi and a pissed off Kyle Lowry because you traded his best friend on the team, oh and a rookie head coach — T'Jalla (@TJellyn) July 18, 2018

Raptors president Masai Ujiri is said to be taking a significant risk in pursuing this trade, which has been in the works for at least two weeks according to ESPN.

Hopefully it works out in Toronto's favour.