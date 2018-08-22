People can't get over the size of new Raptor star Kawhi Leonard's hands
Toronto may have lost DeMar DeRozan in last month's NBA trade, but we're getting a guy who can hold a basketball like it's an apple in return — so maybe it's okay after all.
Kawhi Leonard’s hands alone is worth trading DeMar for. The entire Eastern Conference are gonna catch these klaws pic.twitter.com/5CcQ3EiFwk— Abdi G (@Phoenix_6ix) August 21, 2018
Twitter started going wild on Tuesday night over a photo of several NBA players working out together at UCLA.
One of said superstars was incoming Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard. The others were LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Cedi Osman, Kawhi Leonard's right hand and Kawhi Leonard's left hand.
Kawhi hands like pic.twitter.com/riav64wslI— Pat (@DPatMurray) August 21, 2018
Cool as the thought of these massive talents practicing together in the off-season may be, it was Leonard's hands, in particular, that sent the picture viral.
Just look at his hands. Look at how big they are.
Kawhi’s hands… pic.twitter.com/HyYnIpyTJM— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) August 21, 2018
You can barely even see the ball under Leonard's mammoth mitts.
This man Kawhi has an adult sized nba basketball in his hands and you can’t even tell lol https://t.co/opd41nspEj— Larry Legend (@larryislegend) August 22, 2018
This isn't an optical illusion or Photoshop. The 27-year-old Los Angeles native has hands that measure 11.25 inches from thumb to pinky when fully stretched, according to the New York Times.
That's 52 per cent wider than the average man's hands, and 152 per cent wider than the hands of U.S President Donald Trump.
His hands are how big? How Kawhi Leonard's hands measure up http://t.co/vw5DghAzME #NBA pic.twitter.com/YC5DprirCx— TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) May 26, 2014
Could Kawhi's "klaws" be what the Raptors need to defeat LeBron in the post-season once and for all?
Some fans certainly seem to think so.
*plans NBA championship parade in Torontohttps://t.co/oCi86RamiJ— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) August 21, 2018
Whatever the case, good for him and good for us. Welcome to The 6ix, Kawhi Leonard and Kawhi Leonard's hands.
What on Earth— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) August 22, 2018
Only a matter of time until Kawhi’s hands complete their evolution and he can palm the CN Tower pic.twitter.com/efN63jLU0u
