Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kawhi leonard hands

People can't get over the size of new Raptor star Kawhi Leonard's hands

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto may have lost DeMar DeRozan in last month's NBA trade, but we're getting a guy who can hold a basketball like it's an apple in return — so maybe it's okay after all.

Twitter started going wild on Tuesday night over a photo of several NBA players working out together at UCLA.

One of said superstars was incoming Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard. The others were LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Cedi Osman, Kawhi Leonard's right hand and Kawhi Leonard's left hand.

Cool as the thought of these massive talents practicing together in the off-season may be, it was Leonard's hands, in particular, that sent the picture viral. 

Just look at his hands. Look at how big they are.

You can barely even see the ball under Leonard's mammoth mitts.

This isn't an optical illusion or Photoshop. The 27-year-old Los Angeles native has hands that measure 11.25 inches from thumb to pinky when fully stretched, according to the New York Times.

That's 52 per cent wider than the average man's hands, and 152 per cent wider than the hands of U.S President Donald Trump.

Could Kawhi's "klaws" be what the Raptors need to defeat LeBron in the post-season once and for all?

Some fans certainly seem to think so.

Whatever the case, good for him and good for us. Welcome to The 6ix, Kawhi Leonard and Kawhi Leonard's hands.

Lead photo by

Marc J. Spears

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto is getting puppy yoga

People can't get over the size of new Raptor star Kawhi Leonard's hands

This nature reserve near Toronto is an explorer's dream

Luxury sports car busted doing four times the speed limit near Toronto

The top 5 parks in Toronto to get away from it all

10 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

These powerful rapids are just two hours from Toronto

Win a Monster Dash prize pack