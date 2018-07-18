Raptors fans heartbroken after DeMar DeRozan traded to Spurs

DeMar DeRozan is out and Kawhi Leonard is in (however reluctantly) after the Toronto Raptors completed a blockbuster multiplayer trade involving both All-Star players, Danny Green, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

Official: We've acquired Kawhi Leonard & Danny Green from the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl & a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.



More » https://t.co/074JddI7af pic.twitter.com/kESo1ldLdz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 18, 2018

Spurs fans may be happy to part ways with Leonard, but Raptors fans are just straight up heartbroken to see DeRozan leave for San Antonio.

The 28-year-old Compton, California native is more than Toronto's all-time leading scorer (though he is that, for certain): He's the face of the modern Raptors franchise and a valued member of the community, known for his work with local youth and mental health advocacy.

Looking forward to Year 3 of my Youth 🏀 @ProCamps this September in The 6! Click below for details & to sign up #WeTheNorth.https://t.co/urynfdQKuX — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) June 3, 2018

"During DeRozan's tenure with the team that drafted him in 2009, the perception of the city and the franchise changed dramatically for the better and the All-NBA guard from Compton drove that shift more than any player the club has ever had," wrote Sportsnet analyst Michael Grange.

Two new Players Tribune pieces going up soon.



DeMar DeRozan: Dear Toronto, I love you, thank you for everything I'll never forget you I put the city on my back forever. I promise to always hold you in my heart.



Kawhi Leonard: Dear San Antonio, I used to live there. — az (@the_Zubes) July 18, 2018

"DeRozan wanted to be a Raptor for life and did nearly everything possible to prove that commitment on the floor, where you could always find him given his status as a modern-day NBA ironman," Grange continued.

"He showed up to work. In nine seasons he was never late for a team function."

They're clearing out the DeRozan jerseys in Toronto...



(🎥 IG/binkysmalls) pic.twitter.com/lOUC9yzIvZ — theScore (@theScore) July 18, 2018

Fans are mad, but they're not blaming DeRozan for the move.

Raptors fans know it wasn’t DeMar’s fault 🙃 (submitted by @zachreid._) pic.twitter.com/6AP23RE9JJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2018

In fact, the NBA guard has been inundated with love on Twitter, all day long, from fellow pro athletes such as Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman...

Man. Loved everything about @DeMar_DeRozan’s game and passion for the city. Going to miss showing up to the ACC, watch him go for 40 with the smoothest mid-range game in the league. Wishing you nothing but the best my brother. Respect everything you represent and stand for! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 18, 2018

The same can't be said for Raptors GM Masai Ujiri, who just last month fired head coach Dwane Casey after a franchise-record 59-win season.

Some fans say they're swearing off basketball altogether in light of the news — though can they really call themselves "fans" if they'd rather watch hockey for literally any reason at all?

When you find out the @Raptors traded your favourite player 😅 😢 pic.twitter.com/MPRCfFmdmy — Jeanylyn Lopez (@jeanylynlopez) July 18, 2018

Others are calling upon the City of Toronto to retire DeRozan's jersey or erect a statue in his honour, which would be pretty cool.

Dear fans of Toronto,

It’s time you guys build a statue of @DeMar_DeRozan Regardless of what happens. He deserves it. 🇨🇦 — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) July 18, 2018

Toronto Twitter is just DeRozan everything right now.

All of Toronto should change their profile pics to @DeMar_DeRozan pic.twitter.com/ZWwKXsjxB1 — Josie Dye (@josiedye) July 18, 2018

DeRozan's best dunks...

(2013) This Demar Derozan dunk needs to get talked about more.



Nasty. pic.twitter.com/2wMHRPwRNw — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 18, 2018

DeRozan's funniest comedy sketches...

The real reason DeMar DeRozan got traded pic.twitter.com/4ld8MK7l3T — JzoSports (@JzoSports) July 18, 2018

DeRozan's beautiful bromance with best friend and fellow baller Kyle Lowry...

Brothers to the end. The Kyle Lowry-DeMar DeRozan was a lot of fun. Sad to see it go.



via @theScore pic.twitter.com/afVeGzAWWi — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) July 18, 2018

It's a sad day for the 6ix, indeed. We love you DeMar, wherever you are.