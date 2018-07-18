Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
demar derozan trade

Raptors fans heartbroken after DeMar DeRozan traded to Spurs

DeMar DeRozan is out and Kawhi Leonard is in (however reluctantly) after the Toronto Raptors completed a blockbuster multiplayer trade involving both All-Star players, Danny Green, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

Spurs fans may be happy to part ways with Leonard, but Raptors fans are just straight up heartbroken to see DeRozan leave for San Antonio.

The 28-year-old Compton, California native is more than Toronto's all-time leading scorer (though he is that, for certain): He's the face of the modern Raptors franchise and a valued member of the community, known for his work with local youth and mental health advocacy.

"During DeRozan's tenure with the team that drafted him in 2009, the perception of the city and the franchise changed dramatically for the better and the All-NBA guard from Compton drove that shift more than any player the club has ever had," wrote Sportsnet analyst Michael Grange.

"DeRozan wanted to be a Raptor for life and did nearly everything possible to prove that commitment on the floor, where you could always find him given his status as a modern-day NBA ironman," Grange continued.

"He showed up to work. In nine seasons he was never late for a team function."

Fans are mad, but they're not blaming DeRozan for the move.

In fact, the NBA guard has been inundated with love on Twitter, all day long, from fellow pro athletes such as Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman...

The same can't be said for Raptors GM Masai Ujiri, who just last month fired head coach Dwane Casey after a franchise-record 59-win season.

Some fans say they're swearing off basketball altogether in light of the news — though can they really call themselves "fans" if they'd rather watch hockey for literally any reason at all?

Others are calling upon the City of Toronto to retire DeRozan's jersey or erect a statue in his honour, which would be pretty cool.

Toronto Twitter is just DeRozan everything right now.

DeRozan's best dunks...

DeRozan's funniest comedy sketches...

DeRozan's beautiful bromance with best friend and fellow baller Kyle Lowry...

It's a sad day for the 6ix, indeed. We love you DeMar, wherever you are.

