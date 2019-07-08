Nobody wants to see Toronto burning Kawhi Leonard Raptor jerseys

After Kawhi Leonard ripped out the hearts of Toronto Raptors fans over the weekend, they were desperate to numb the pain.

It has sadly been a sports tradition for some to burn jerseys when a star player leaves a city for another team, which is exactly what Torontonians experienced over the weekend.

#RaptorsNation about to start burning them Kawhi Jersey like....... pic.twitter.com/WSur1szZFr — William (@Texas_William) July 6, 2019

The most notorious example of this might have been when Lebron James left Cleveland for the Miami Heat to form a dream team with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh back in 2010.

They gonna burn kawhi jerseys in Canada or just pour some maple syrup on em? — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) July 6, 2019

But people in Toronto really don't want a repeat of that here, although this wouldn’t be the first time fans have burned Leonard jerseys.

My gramma was a kawhi super fan for the playoffs and now she wants to burn her jersey she got 🤣 — Darrien (@DarrienBomberry) July 6, 2019

When he was traded by the San Antonio Spurs last year to come to the Raptors, some fans there put fire to his number two.

Nobody is going to burn jerseys. No one is going to boo Kawhi. Stop putting that negativity in the universe. — 🧐 (@patricenatalie) July 6, 2019

But, Torontonians seem to be sticking by their love for Leonard and urging each other not to burn their jerseys.

Ain’t nuttin to be sad about family. We still the champions. Only people that would burn a KL jersey are the people that would order jerk chicken from a Greek restaurant on the Danforth anyways. 🤷🏾‍♂️🦖🦖🦖 https://t.co/6V1gvi6iOA — Kardinal (@KardinalO) July 6, 2019

Instead, fans are already talking about paying tribute to Leonard in a kinder way.

Retire his jersey and build this man a statue. No one can ever take away what he has done for this city and this country. What a ride. Thank you Kawhi! 🐐🇨🇦🏀 — Max Domi (@max_domi) July 6, 2019

Many think his number should be retired.

Kawhi is the most talented Raptor of all time. But Lowry is the greatest deserves his number retired before #2 #raptors — tim wong (@jacobtreetim) July 8, 2019

While others are calling for a statue.

The only Raptor number I’d want to see retired, once he’s done, is Lowry’s. I’m all for a Kawhi statue, though. — Adam Radwanski (@aradwanski) July 6, 2019

Some aren't so sure about either of these ideas and prefer a tribute to the entire team.

Kawhi had an unbelievable PO run, no doubt, but in that final series it was entirely a team effort. Pascal one night, Kyle the next, Ibaka the one after and Freddy in the final one. If you build a statue... You build it of the whole team. Retiring #2 is absolute nonsense. — Gud Pro Rehab (@DestoLeafs) July 7, 2019

Whatever the decision, the Toronto Raptors already acknowledge it's time to move on. Over the weekend Masai Ujuri thanked both Leonard and Danny Green for their time with the organization.

And they've already signed three new players in Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Terence Davis and Stanley Johnson.