Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
kawhi leonard jersey

Nobody wants to see Toronto burning Kawhi Leonard Raptor jerseys

After Kawhi Leonard ripped out the hearts of Toronto Raptors fans over the weekend, they were desperate to numb the pain.

It has sadly been a sports tradition for some to burn jerseys when a star player leaves a city for another team, which is exactly what Torontonians experienced over the weekend.

The most notorious example of this might have been when Lebron James left Cleveland for the Miami Heat to form a dream team with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh back in 2010.

But people in Toronto really don't want a repeat of that here, although this wouldn’t be the first time fans have burned Leonard jerseys.

When he was traded by the San Antonio Spurs last year to come to the Raptors, some fans there put fire to his number two.

But, Torontonians seem to be sticking by their love for Leonard and urging each other not to burn their jerseys.

Instead, fans are already talking about paying tribute to Leonard in a kinder way.

Many think his number should be retired.

While others are calling for a statue.

Some aren't so sure about either of these ideas and prefer a tribute to the entire team.

Whatever the decision, the Toronto Raptors already acknowledge it's time to move on. Over the weekend Masai Ujuri thanked both Leonard and Danny Green for their time with the organization.

And they've already signed three new players in Rondae Hollis Jefferson, Terence Davis and Stanley Johnson.

Lead photo by

Harry Luo

