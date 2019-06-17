Kawhi Leonard makes fun of his iconic laugh at Toronto Raptors celebrations

Kawhi Leonard officially has the key to the city—and to our hearts.

The MVP took the stage at Nathan Phillips Square during the Raptors Rally and proved once and for all that, yes, he is more fun than we could ever have imagined.

As crowds chanted his name, Leonard delivered a speech that will go down in history as the ultimate conclusion to the NBA Finals: he replicated the iconic laugh that first captured our hearts when he was traded to Toronto nearly a year ago.

Kawhi Leonard's laugh can't be real pic.twitter.com/ZdDgF2vFxU — Dez, you crazy dawg (@DezWeNeedMoore) September 24, 2018

"And like they said, enjoy this, enjoy this moment, and have fun with it," he said. "Aha ha ha ha."

kawhi remixing his own laugh >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> — alex (@steven_lebron) June 17, 2019

The team behind him exploded with laughter, the crowd went crazy, and in Toronto, nothing was the same. Thank you, Fun Guy, thank you.