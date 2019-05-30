Toronto is literally obsessed with the Raptors right now

It's game day in Toronto and basketball fans from around the world are gearing up to watch history be made in the form of the first ever NBA Finals game on Canadian soil.

The city is awash in red and black as Raptors fans (and a lot of bandwagoners) cheer for Toronto ahead of their first battle against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena.

Tipoff doesn't take place until 9 p.m., but people have been rooting for the Raps — and little else — all day long.

With the hundreds of people who lined up in the wee hours of Thursday morning to secure a spot in Jurassic Park, it would appear as if some people arranged to have the day off work or school for the occasion.

Others are bringing the party right to their offices...

And to their classrooms...

... and into the streets of downtown Toronto.

Big black 'We The North flags' can be spotted all over the city right now on the backs of excited fans...

Hanging high above the Eaton Centre...

And even on the flagpole outside City Hall.

If there's anything Torontonians like more than waiting in line and cheering for stuff, it's food.

So, naturally, Raptors-themed treats are popping up all over Instagram.

Local Instagram users are also using their pets and children to show off their Raptors pride.

Dogs are wearing little jerseys...

It's very cute.

Like, very, very cute.

At least one cat is also tolerating a bandana for the occasion.

Local businesses and institutions, like the AGO, are getting in on the fun as well.

We'd might as well all just head home right now to get ready for Game 1... because I can guarantee that little is being done in most offices today with all of these jersey-wearing dogs (and robots) to look at on IG.