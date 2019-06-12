Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
People in Canada are now naming their babies after Kawhi Leonard

The most popular baby names in the country are Aidan, Jacob and Ethan, according to Parents Canada, but there might soon be a new addition to the list: Kawhi. 

Yes, the name that's intrigued and enthralled us since last year, when the now-King of the North first arrived in Toronto with his strange laugh, massive hands, and impeccable shooting skills

Kawhi Leonard may not be from here, but he holds a God-like status in the city right now.

The basketball player has already been immortalized in murals and artwork by Toronto artists, with more on the way. 

Now, his legacy will also live on through the name of countless newborns. 

According to Twitter users, many parents (or people who will eventually be parents) plan to name their babies after the 27-year-old Raptors player, pending on how the Finals go.

There's a  couple documented instances of it happening already, including from one parent who shared photos of their two-month-old baby Kawhi on Twitter—that's real love. 

Another couple in Cambridge have apparently loved Kawhi since his time with the Spurs, so it was only fitting to name their baby boy after him.

One couple are debating between naming their baby Kawhi or Klay (after Klay Thompson), depending on whether the Raptors or Golden State wins. I mean, there's enough love to go around I guess.

The origins of the name Kawhi (which is kind of pronounced like the Japanese word kawaii, as in Super Kawaii) are unknown, though according to the internet, it loosely translates to 'buckets' in NBA-speak. How poetic. 

