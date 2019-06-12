People in Canada are now naming their babies after Kawhi Leonard

The most popular baby names in the country are Aidan, Jacob and Ethan, according to Parents Canada, but there might soon be a new addition to the list: Kawhi.

Yes, the name that's intrigued and enthralled us since last year, when the now-King of the North first arrived in Toronto with his strange laugh, massive hands, and impeccable shooting skills.

There’s gonna be so many babies born in Toronto in the next 9 months with the name Kawhi. — Ryan S. Lalonde (@RyRyLalonde3) June 11, 2019

Kawhi Leonard may not be from here, but he holds a God-like status in the city right now.

KAWHI is now at the top of our baby name list....boy or girl, doesn’t matter! #Raptors #NBAFinalsBound @Raptors — Ali☆ (@brali2411) May 26, 2019

The basketball player has already been immortalized in murals and artwork by Toronto artists, with more on the way.

My mother has informed me if I have a baby I need to name it Kawhi — wayward (@beaucadeau) June 8, 2019

Now, his legacy will also live on through the name of countless newborns.

Trying to convince my (future) wife to name our (future/hypothetical) baby boy Kawhi if the Raps win it all this year#WeTheNorth — Miley (@ZomBog) March 30, 2019

According to Twitter users, many parents (or people who will eventually be parents) plan to name their babies after the 27-year-old Raptors player, pending on how the Finals go.

Congrats @Raptors!! Congrats Kawhi Leonard, Raptors' MVP!! Super idol!!

Because of how excellent, brilliant and humble you play your game, we name our baby after you...

👇👇👇👶👶👶

He is our 2-month-old BABY KAWHI!!!

Please STAY at RAPS!!!@kawhileonard @ClawOfToronto @BPanx pic.twitter.com/M661ql1NVR — Clixy Khonn (@CKhonn) May 26, 2019

There's a couple documented instances of it happening already, including from one parent who shared photos of their two-month-old baby Kawhi on Twitter—that's real love.

Hey @Raptors @Drake my baby boys name is Kawhi! we named him after Kawhi because he is our favourite NBA player ever since he was playing with the Spurs! we love Kawhi's style!! My baby Kawhi also made it to the news in our city! pic.twitter.com/WOLG2O9V29 — medusa (@shaaiisongs) June 1, 2019

Another couple in Cambridge have apparently loved Kawhi since his time with the Spurs, so it was only fitting to name their baby boy after him.

One couple are debating between naming their baby Kawhi or Klay (after Klay Thompson), depending on whether the Raptors or Golden State wins. I mean, there's enough love to go around I guess.

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from “Kawhi” being the most popular baby name in Canada — Johnny Novak (@JohnnyNovak) June 8, 2019

The origins of the name Kawhi (which is kind of pronounced like the Japanese word kawaii, as in Super Kawaii) are unknown, though according to the internet, it loosely translates to 'buckets' in NBA-speak. How poetic.