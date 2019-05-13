Sports & Play
Kawhi Leonard buzzer beater

Raptors fans lose it over Kawhi Leonard's miraculous buzzer beater

It was like something straight out of a 90s sports flick: the kind of impossibly perfect, game-clinching shot that would normally make you roll your eyes over how ludicrous and far-fetched it all seemed until... well, until it happened in real life. Last night.

With less than a second left on the clock in a tied, make-or-break Game 7 against Philadelphia on Sunday night, Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard threw up what looked like a Hail Mary from in front of his team's bench.

The crowd hushed as the buzzer rang out and the ball bounced off the rim not once, not twice, but four times before falling into the net, bringing the score to 92-90 for Toronto and sending the Raptors to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals for the second time ever in franchise history.

You had to see it to believe it, which you can do right now if you didn't watch the game live. 

Those who witnessed the magic in person will likely never forget that moment. It's already going down as one of the most-significant ever shots in NBA history.

Leonard became the first player ever to hit a game-winning buzzer-beating shot during Game 7 in postseason play last night, according to ESPN. 

Only one other player has ever sunk a buzzer-beater during a "winner-take-all playoff game"—Michael Jordan, in a 1989 Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Vince Carter tried to do the same for Toronto in 2001, also in a second round Game 7 against the 76ers, but it didn't work out.

Leonard really is panning out to be the saviour Toronto was hoping for when he came to town (reluctantly, by some accounts) in exchange for DeMar DeRozan last year.

Raptors fans were loving the rare display of emotion they saw from the typically stoic basketball star after he sunk last night's miraculous shot.

More than 12 hours later, the entire city continues to hit replay on those glorious bounces.

With 41 points in total, it's safe to say Leonard was responsible for bringing the win home last night — though some might want to thank Drake as well.

The rapper and Raptors Global Ambassador played up the rumours of his alleged "curse" by wearing a 76ers Jersey to watch Sunday night's pivotal game. 

The Raptors are now off to face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals starting this Wednesday.

I'd say good luck, but I really don't think we need it this time.

