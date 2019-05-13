Raptors fans lose it over Kawhi Leonard's miraculous buzzer beater

It was like something straight out of a 90s sports flick: the kind of impossibly perfect, game-clinching shot that would normally make you roll your eyes over how ludicrous and far-fetched it all seemed until... well, until it happened in real life. Last night.

With less than a second left on the clock in a tied, make-or-break Game 7 against Philadelphia on Sunday night, Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard threw up what looked like a Hail Mary from in front of his team's bench.

The crowd hushed as the buzzer rang out and the ball bounced off the rim not once, not twice, but four times before falling into the net, bringing the score to 92-90 for Toronto and sending the Raptors to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals for the second time ever in franchise history.

All I keep doing is watching the shot on repeat & searching for more photos/videos/angles of it...

In my lifetime, Toronto teams have never been on the winning side of something like that so this is very sweet tonight :) #Game7 #RTZ #Raptors #Kawhi #TheKlaw #ECFherewecome pic.twitter.com/AerzvXd64d — Aneil Gokhale (@a_goks) May 13, 2019

You had to see it to believe it, which you can do right now if you didn't watch the game live.

Those who witnessed the magic in person will likely never forget that moment. It's already going down as one of the most-significant ever shots in NBA history.

The scene outside Scotiabank Arena when Kawhi hit the shot pic.twitter.com/3i2BW02hdo — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) May 13, 2019

Leonard became the first player ever to hit a game-winning buzzer-beating shot during Game 7 in postseason play last night, according to ESPN.

Only one other player has ever sunk a buzzer-beater during a "winner-take-all playoff game"—Michael Jordan, in a 1989 Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

More on "that shot" by Kawhi Leonard...



Leonard is the 2nd player in NBA postseason history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in a winner-take-all playoff game. He joins Michael Jordan, who did it in Game 5 of the 1989 First Round against the Cavaliers (known as "The Shot"). pic.twitter.com/oavg8OLZjw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 13, 2019

Vince Carter tried to do the same for Toronto in 2001, also in a second round Game 7 against the 76ers, but it didn't work out.

Vince Carter missed, Kawhi Leonard did not. pic.twitter.com/IboEJnxmw5 — 🇨🇦Daaaaaarrrryyl🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) May 13, 2019

Leonard really is panning out to be the saviour Toronto was hoping for when he came to town (reluctantly, by some accounts) in exchange for DeMar DeRozan last year.

Kawhi and the @Raptors got the last laugh in Game 7. 😅 pic.twitter.com/qQjSpHtxdf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 13, 2019

Raptors fans were loving the rare display of emotion they saw from the typically stoic basketball star after he sunk last night's miraculous shot.

Rare photo of Kawhi Leonard showing emotion, retweet for good luck #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/qKZxCOfkkd — Comedian Avery T ↙️ (@Avery__T) May 13, 2019

More than 12 hours later, the entire city continues to hit replay on those glorious bounces.

With 41 points in total, it's safe to say Leonard was responsible for bringing the win home last night — though some might want to thank Drake as well.

The rapper and Raptors Global Ambassador played up the rumours of his alleged "curse" by wearing a 76ers Jersey to watch Sunday night's pivotal game.

Drake wanted Raptors to win, so he wore Sixers shorts and Kawhi hit the game winner.



He used his curse to his advantage 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/pKfPGrynRU — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) May 13, 2019

The Raptors are now off to face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals starting this Wednesday.

I'd say good luck, but I really don't think we need it this time.