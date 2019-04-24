Sports & Play
drake curse

Drake mocks curse rumours following big Raptors win

The Toronto Raptors eviscerated the Orlando Magic at home last night to advance past their opening-round playoff series after just five games for the first time in franchise history, proving definitively that the "Drake Curse" has been lifted.

That, or it never existed in the first place.

The Grammy-winning rapper and rabid sports fan took in the pivotal NBA matchup from his regular courtside post at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday evening, standing up to cheer and shout throughout the game as usual.

Fans may have been nervous, given that Drake's mere presence was rumoured to have cost the Toronto Maple Leafs Game 4 of their playoff series against the Bruins last week, but it was all for naught, as the artist himself was happy to point out following yesterday's win.

"You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?" said Drake to gathered media as he left the building last night, as per TSN's NBA reporter Josh Lewenberg.

"Oooooh, shade!" said the people of Twitter.

In the wake of Drizzy's comments, a whole new flurry of curse theories have emerged — one of them being that Ontario's only other mega-famous recording artist, Justin Bieber, is the true curse-bringer.

Bieber was, after all, present during last night's disastrous NHL game in Boston, where the Maple Leafs were finally kicked out of the playoffs altogether by the Bruins.

Maybe it's Bieber who is cursing the world of sports (though that would do little to explain the Drake selfie ban for soccer players).

Or maybe, just maybe, the Maple Leafs suck and the Raptors are good and musicians have nothing to do with the outcomes of their respective playoff runs.

Sorry, Leafs Nation. There's always next year.

Toronto Raptors

