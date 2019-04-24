Drake mocks curse rumours following big Raptors win

The Toronto Raptors eviscerated the Orlando Magic at home last night to advance past their opening-round playoff series after just five games for the first time in franchise history, proving definitively that the "Drake Curse" has been lifted.

That, or it never existed in the first place.

The Grammy-winning rapper and rabid sports fan took in the pivotal NBA matchup from his regular courtside post at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday evening, standing up to cheer and shout throughout the game as usual.

Just spotted Drake at the @Raptors game ... are we screwed ? pic.twitter.com/15WU6RlXCF — Sarah Antonio (@SarahPSmart) April 23, 2019

Fans may have been nervous, given that Drake's mere presence was rumoured to have cost the Toronto Maple Leafs Game 4 of their playoff series against the Bruins last week, but it was all for naught, as the artist himself was happy to point out following yesterday's win.

"You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?" said Drake to gathered media as he left the building last night, as per TSN's NBA reporter Josh Lewenberg.

"Oooooh, shade!" said the people of Twitter.

Drake to the media on his way out of the building. "You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 24, 2019

In the wake of Drizzy's comments, a whole new flurry of curse theories have emerged — one of them being that Ontario's only other mega-famous recording artist, Justin Bieber, is the true curse-bringer.

Bieber was, after all, present during last night's disastrous NHL game in Boston, where the Maple Leafs were finally kicked out of the playoffs altogether by the Bruins.

Maybe it's Bieber who is cursing the world of sports (though that would do little to explain the Drake selfie ban for soccer players).

People who blame the Leafs loss on a Bieber &/or a Drake curse just don’t want to admit the team just isn’t built for the playoffs & the coaching was horrendous. There is no curse & all of you would shake in your booties 😬 if you got invited to go to a game with those 🇨🇦 legends pic.twitter.com/Dj5BNP9lZH — Todd M Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) April 24, 2019

Or maybe, just maybe, the Maple Leafs suck and the Raptors are good and musicians have nothing to do with the outcomes of their respective playoff runs.

Sorry, Leafs Nation. There's always next year.