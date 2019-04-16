Football team bans players from taking photos with Drake

Sports & Play
Statistically-speaking, you're not a member of the AS Roma Football Club. But, if you are, you should know that you can no longer take pictures with the Canadian rapper guy, Drake. 

The musician has become somewhat of a superstition among football (soccer, whatever) players, since every time he poses in a player's jersey, their team loses. 

Paris Saint-Germain recently suffered a horrible loss to Lille after Drake was photographed with the team's defender, Layvin Kurzawa. 

Other teams that have suffered the consequences of the Drake curse include Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester United. 

Each team saw a crushing loss after one of their players snapped a pic of or with Drake. 

The curse is so prominent in football circles now that teams are attempting to sabotage one another by utilizing it. Manchester United recently posted a photo of Drake wearing a Barcelona jersey to throw the team off

As a result, and as perhaps a caution, Roma have banned players from posing with Drake for photos, lest it upset their chances at a win. 

Drake

