10 things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto

Things to do on Christmas Day 2022 in Toronto include skating on one of the many outdoor rinks and checking out festive lights. There's no shortage of options to celebrate the holiday.

Here are some things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto.

Visit a new immersive holiday experience

There's no better time to go to a holiday festival than on Christmas Day and luckily Toronto's newest holiday experience is open. Northern Lights is full of light displays, festive decor, a Christmas market and so much more. Make sure to grab a selfie with Santa before you leave.

Go skating on an outdoor rink or trail

Toronto has a ton of outdoor skating rinks and trails you can hit up like the massive rink outside Union Station or head out to The Bentway to glide on some ice. Sharpen your skates and check out the closest rink to you.

Check out homes decked out in festive decor before they're gone

There's no shortage of homes in Toronto that have completely transformed their houses with holiday decor and twinkly lights and now's your chance to see them one last time before they're taken down for the year. Also don't miss Kringlewood, where massive inflatable Santas take over Inglewood Drive.

Take in the sights at Nathan Phillips Square

Check out the massive light displays as Cavalcade of Lights takes over the square. The displays will be illuminated from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can also hit up the skating rink while you're there.

Stroll through Holiday Hills

Head over to Stackt Market to as the shipping container is transformed into a winter wonderland full of festive decor, activities, live music, installations and the return of the crokicurl rink.

Take a winter hike at a picturesque trail

Buddle up and take a hike at one of the many winter hiking trails across the city. With the major winter storm headed to the city, it's bound to be a white Christmas so round up your family to get some fresh air after your holiday meal.

Sip on festive drinks at a holiday bar

Head out over to Miracle Bar where you can sip on festive-themed drinks at the holiday bar filled with kitschy decor, festive lights and a ton of holiday spirit.

Explore a massive light tunnel in Yorkville

Head out to the ritzy neighbourhood that has been transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of lights, a massive light tunnel and a giant Christmas tree. Make sure to check out the 60 resembling campfires that will light up when in use.

Go tobogganing

With all the snow the city is about to get, it's the perfect occasion to grab a sled and hit up one of the many tobogganing hills around the city. Head out to Centennial Park where there are two new designated tobogganing hills.

Check out a free screening of Die Hard

Some may not consider it a holiday movie but it does touch on some Christmas themes and has the holiday integrated into the plot. Head over to Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema where you can catch a screening of the movie for free.