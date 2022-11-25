Film
There's a free screening of Die Hard in Toronto on Christmas Day

Christmas Day can't be complete without Bruce Willis' iconic action film, Die Hard and Toronto is getting a free screening.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, Die Hard will be screening at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in the Annex from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In April, Willis announced he would be be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects his speech and and how he understands written and spoken language.

Although the legendary actor will be taking time away from Hollywood, Hot Docs will be screening what's film considered one of the greatest action films of all time, to honour the long time actor.

This screening will be free and will allow up to two people per ticket max.

You can also bring a cash gift or non-perishable food item for The Stop, one of Toronto's oldest food banks.

Die Hard
