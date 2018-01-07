The top 5 winter hiking trails in Toronto

Winter hiking trails in Toronto aren't necessarily the same places that you might wind through the woods in the absence of snow. If you're going to be out exploring in your boots, it's important to select trails that are relatively wide and less step than what you might attempt when traction is better.

Here are my picks for the top winter hiking trails in Toronto.

Much of the Don Valley is a beautiful place to hike for three seasons of the year (careful of the mud during spring, though), but once the snow has fallen, I find the double-track loop around Sun Valley the perfect destination. The terrain is gorgeous but not overly challenging.

High Park is another trail network that comes into its own in the winter. The trails along the west side of the park are ideal in the snow, especially as they take you down to Grenadier Pond, which offers a lovely vista but also the possibility of more exploration if deemed safe.

While you will likely be pounded by strong winds during parts of this hike, Tommy Thompson Park is majestic in the winter, complete with wild ice formations that build up along the shore. The landscape ranges from well-treed to almost lunar in spots, but it's always alluring.

Too many people know about Cedarvale Ravine to characterize it as a hidden gem, but it's still under-appreciated for both its beauty and walkability. Should you feel ambitious after exploring here, you can always walk a few blocks and hook up with the Belt Line Trail.

One of the nicest winter hikes in Toronto is to walk south from the top of Moore Park Ravine down to the Brick Works. It's an easy downhill jaunt (at least on your way out), the ravine is majestic when snow-covered, and you can warm up with a hot drink when you arrive.