10 things to do on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto

Things to do on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto offer plenty of activities for the long weekend including the annual fireworks shows.

Celebrations are happening all over the city this holiday weekend so make sure to check some out.

Here are some things to do on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto.

If you haven't been to the museum in a while, Canada Day is the perfect day to explore the 40 permanent galleries. The ROM will be opening its doors for free on July 1 for everyone to check out the museum. Make sure to prebook your free admission tickets as capacity is limited.

If you're looking to party the day away, head out to Decadence Festival, a new three-day EDM festival that will have you shuffling well into the night. Tiesto, Illenium, and Above & Beyond have all been announced as headliners, along with more featured acts.

Lace up your skates and head out to The Bentway or CF Shops at Don Mills and spend your day skating around the course filled with either art installations or a retro yellow track. If you need to rent rollerblades, you must prebook a time, otherwise you can skate on the track whenever you'd like!

Grab some popcorn and head out to the Distillery District where the neighbourhood has been transformed into an outdoor cinema village for Lavazza IncluCity Festival. The movie festival will be screening a variety of films with a mix of Canadian and international short and feature-length options, with a focus on diversity and Italian representation.

Looking to spend the day on the water? Head out to Humber Bay Arch Bridge where Toronto Water Bikes offers the choice of a single or tandem water bike for pedalling around Lake Ontario. Catch some amazing views of the skyline, and as a bonus, the bikes even light up at night.

Head out to the Harbourfront Centre for free concerts all month long. Artists will be taking both stages for days full of music and fun. Juno-winner Serena Ryder will be taking the stage on July 1 with Nastasia Y.

Eat your way through a night market

Spend your holiday grabbing some late night bites at the Lucky Lion Night Market. Just like its Markham counterpart, you can expect a ton of local vendors selling some of the best Asian street eats. The night market will also feature fireworks to celebrate Canada Day.

Learn more about the famed Jamaican singer's life and heritage by checking out this exhibit with never before seen photographs and memorabilia. The Bob Marley One Love Experience opens on July 1 through August 14 and is set to take over Lighthouse Imemrisve Artscape.

Go for a swim

One of the best ways to spend a hot summer day is to go for a swim in one of the many outdoor pools around the city now that swim season has officially started. If pools aren't your scene, make sure to hit up one of the various beaches across the city to soak up some sun.

One of the best parts of the national holiday is all the fireworks displays. You can check out one of the various celebrations across the city or you can set off your own in your backyard. Regardless, end the day with colours filling the sky.