There's a huge new Asian night market in Markham next month

When the moon is out, and hunger hits hard, head to the suburbs for the Lucky Lion Night Market in Markham. This will be the market's first run in Markham and will highlight more than 40 local food vendors with expansive menus.

While many of the vendors are well-known in the community - The Hungry Moon, Golden Bubbles, Los Vietnamita, Wei's Stinky Tofu - this event will also feature new, up-and-coming chefs showcasing innovative menus for the first time with modern takes on traditional dishes.

Vendors plan to reveal secret menu items on-site, but you can expect Instagram-worthy night market classics like octopus skewers, Korean corn dogs, takoyaki, grilled oysters, torched sushi, momos, bagged Thai drinks, and endless Asian street foods.

The Lucky Lion Night Market is a passion project founded by Chef Linh Vu and Julia Park, owners of Milkman Creamery and @yosh.to - inventors of the cotton candy ice cream burrito.

Their mission is to create opportunities for local businesses and to bring cultural experiences to the city. The event will also feature LED lion dances by Wushu Project - home to Canada’s National Lion & Dragon Dance Team.

The event is run under the non-profit Sprout Organization and encourages youth in the community to participate in leadership opportunities alongside Vu’s mentorship.

The Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market, also founded by Vu and Park, had over 100,000 attendees in its first year, and it's coming back for 2022.

The food stands and trucks will be set up across a 60,000 sq. ft parking lot outside of Markville Mall at the corner of Austin and Bullock Drive.

Admission is free and the market will run from June 16 to 19.

Vu and Park hope Lucky Lion Night Market's partnership with the City of Markham and Cadillac Fairview Markville will continue as an annual event.

This particular night market series will also run in Scarborough and Hamilton this summer.