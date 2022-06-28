How to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2022

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2022 are set to light up the sky in celebration of our country's 155th birthday. This Friday, on July 1, lots of locations across the city are hosting colorful fireworks events for your viewing pleasure.

Here are the Canada Day fireworks celebrations in Toronto this year.

The city's annual Canada Day fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at this beachfront park. Thousands of people are expected to show up to this show, so make sure to walk or take the TTC as parking will most definitely be a nightmare.

This public square in North York will be hosting a Canada Day celebration from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Leading up to the spectacular fireworks display at 10 p.m., there will be live music, dance performances and a variety of food vendors. Admission is free.

The annual fireworks show at Canada's Wonderland is always a can't-miss event. Fireworks commence once the park closes at 10 p.m. The custom-design fireworks display is set to an original soundtrack. The 15-minute show features over 6, 000 colourful explosions and reaches heights of over 800 feet.

The fireworks show at Milliken Park in Scarborough starts at 10 p.m. This park is well known for their captivating fireworks shows, so make sure to arrive early to grab a good seat.

The Canada Day festivities will commence bright and early at Stan Wadlow Park near Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive. Main stage entertainment, an artisan market, a beer garden, and food vendors will all be in full swing starting at 11 a.m. The fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.

This North York park never disappoints with their captivating Canada Day fireworks show. This year's celebrations will be hosted at the park's Festival Terrace, a 13.6-acre field with the capacity to host 40,000 people. Fireworks at this much-anticipated event begin at 10 p.m.