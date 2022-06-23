The ROM will be completely free for this upcoming holiday in Toronto

There are a ton of museums in Toronto that you can visit but all those museums can start to add up. If you're looking to visit the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) then make sure to head over during the upcoming holiday as it will be completely free.

The museum announced that admission will be free from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 1, in honour of Canada Day.

You'll be able to explore all 40 permanent galleries for free during museum hours.

Admission to the museum also includes access to two featured exhibits, Great Whales: Up Close and Personal and Fantastic Beasts™: The Wonder of Nature

A new exhibit called Commemorative Royal Objects is set to premiere on July 1, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

These specially ticketed exhibits are usually an add-on to a general admission ticket so if you want to save, make sure to check them out during the free day.

Capacity is limited for the free day so make sure to be quick to book your free ticket as there is timed entry into the museum.

If you can't find time to visit on July 1, no need to worry because the Third Tuesday Nights Free is back at the ROM where you can visit the museum after hours for free once a month.