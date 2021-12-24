10 things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto

There are still many fun and safe things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto this year. From skating on one of the many outdoor rinks to checking out festive lights, there's no shortage of options to celebrate the holiday.

Go skating at one of the outdoor rinks or trails

Toronto has a ton of outdoor skating rinks including the new rink at Harbourfront to glide on some ice. Make sure to sharpen your skates and hit the closest rink to you.

See homes decked out in festive decor before they're gone

Homes in Toronto that have completely transformed with twinkly light displays and holiday decor so now's your chance to finally see them before the decorations are taken down for the year. And don't miss Kringlewood, a street filled with massive inflatable Santas on Inglewood Drive.

Stroll through Holiday Hills

From a holiday market to outdoor live music showcases, visit Stackt Market for a day full of holiday celebrations. The market is also decked out in lights and festive decor to put you in the Christmas spirit. Try your hand at Crokicurl at their outdoor rink.

Take a hike at a picturesque trail

Put on your winter boots and take a hike at one of the city's winter hiking trails. It's predicted to be a white Christmas this year so round up your family and get some fresh air before or after your holiday meal.

Rediscover Ontario Place

Snow Magic has taken over Ontario Place for the holidays. Book a journey through their drive thru exhibit and then hang out by the lake and enjoy the views.

Take in the sights around Nathan Phillips Square

The skating rink is open along with Cavalcade of Lights where the lights will be illuminated between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m at night.

Visit a Christmas Castle

Casa Loma has transformed its gardens, walkways, and tunnels into a Christmas Castle. Go on a self-guided tour of the grounds to check out all the light displays.

Visit a winter lights festival

Polar Winter Festival at Bandshell Park is full of twinkly lights, festive treats, a Christmas market, and a crystal tunnel. If you need to warm up after all that fun, stop by the holiday-themed cocktail bar that has fire pits to keep you cozy. There are other lights festivals in the city too including a whole neighbourhood decked out with displays.

Play in the snow

It's been forecasted to be a white Christmas this year so why not go outside and play in the fresh show. You can hit up one of the many tobogganing hills scattered in neighbourhood across the city.

Grab takeout from a local restaurant

We've all been guilty of being too lazy to cook during the holidays so why not support a local business and grab takeout from one of the many restaurants open on Christmas Day.