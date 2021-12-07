City
Jack Landau
Posted 51 minutes ago
white christmas toronto snow

It looks like it's going to be a white Christmas in Toronto this year

With less than three weeks to go until Christmas, Toronto has its collective gaze turned to weather forecasts for even the slightest signs of a snowy holiday.

And if you're hoping to incorporate a snowball fight or toboggan run into your holiday season this year, you just might be in luck, as a dump of snow is predicted to roll in on the 21st according to the latest 14-day forecast from The Weather Network.

It's looking like mostly sunny skies through Mon, Dec. 20, with occasional scattered flurries, but the Tuesday right before Christmas will see the arrival of a system of precipitation and temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Toronto is looking at a 60 per cent chance of precipitation, and with a temperature of 1 C and the windchill forecasted to feel as low as -5 C, the expected 5 mm could very well arrive in the form of snow.

That one-day total might not be enough to build a backyard igloo or even a snowman, but a photogenic layer of snow never hurts in building some holiday memories.

It's still far too early to call, but if snow persists beyond the 21st, we could be in store for a much snowier holiday.

Snow on Christmas has been hit or miss the last few years (looking at you, climate change) though last year brought a good blanketing of the white stuff at the very last minute.

Jack Landau

