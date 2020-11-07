Toronto is getting an ice rink for a new outdoor activity

Ice rinks are already starting to pop up in Toronto despite the unseasonably warm weather, and one that's opening soon comes with a new outdoor winter activity to enjoy.

The Crokicurl rink is back at Stackt, an icy playing surface where you can try your hand at a game that's a mix of two Canadian favourites: crokinole and curling.

You score points by sliding rocks across the rink to knock opponents out of the way. The event will be part of Stackt Market's Holiday Hills programming, which is all totally distanced and follows recommended guidelines. Reservations are currently open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, and tickets are available online for $71.86.

In the new year, Crokicurl will remain on site at Stackt with additional reservations opening up and league night offerings until February.

It's part of Stackt's annual holiday market called Holiday Hills, which was first put on last year. This year they've had to totally transform the 100,000-square-foot market to be safely distanced, and a variety of wintry experiences are due to pop up at different times along a city block's worth of space.

The market includes 20 resident shops including small businesses where you can buy gifts and a massive distanced, dog-friendly patio with fire pits, warming huts, warm cocktails and beer brewed on site.

There'll be the Baileys Treatery with spiked hot chocolates, the Crown Royal Courtyard serving Manhattans, the Belgian Moon Brewery for beer, Christmas cocktail pop-up bar Miracle Toronto and Toronto's first yurt wine bar Casa Campo, which you'll be able to reserve for private dining for your bubble.

Event programming will include live music, a tree farm, holiday workshops and a s'mores station. The market runs from Nov. 17 to Jan. 3, and is closed on Mondays.

Tables are six feet apart, there's a max of four guests per table, and seatings are limited to one and a half hours unless it's a private booking. Masks are required, tables are deep-cleaned between uses, and there are no reusable menus. Expect to complete a questionnaire upon arrival to the patio or any restaurants.

Even though the Distillery holiday market is cancelled this year, if it were open, it might just have some competition.