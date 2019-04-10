Toronto's new shipping container market is now open

A long-anticipated modular market in downtown Toronto opened its doors to the public today, unveiling dozens of new retail, food, beverage, service, experience and community spaces within roughly 120 shipping containers.

Called Stackt, the massive venue has completely overtaken a previously vacant 2.6-acre plot of city-owned land at Front and Bathurst streets, and it's just as impressive inside as it is to see from outdoors.

"Through the use of shipping containers, we've taken unused land and transformed it into an experience of curated discovery," reads the market's own website.

"We're the ever-changing end result of a cultural lifestyle market mixed with a community meeting hub, in a space designed to feed your curiosity and inspire your thinking."

So, what does that entail, exactly?

A wide variety of businesses can be found within the container complex selling everything from vintage clothes and sustainable glasses to truly monstrous vegan (and not-so-vegan) donuts.

An "immersive retail experience" called The Endy Lodge invites shoppers to take photos of themselves pretending to nap in a mirrored matress showroom nook.

Inkbox is doling out temporary tattoos that look like the real thing. Visitors can find (and make their own) concrete planters at JOMO Studio to fill with sweet, sweet succulents.

Or go all out with a bespoke arrangement from the concept flower shop Carmel Floral.

Food and fashion lovers are also well-catered to within the walls of Stackt.

Bubble tea and egg waffles from Bean + Pearl, pictured above, look lovely next to a lineup of monochrome heels from House of Hayla.



Set it off right with some vintage-inspired pieces from the Toronto-based womenswear line Ellie Mae's new shipping container boutique.

Or you could buy something pre-loved from the newest outpost of West Queen West's beloved (and long-shuttered) 69 Vintage.

Recyclable, affordable, durable and colourful eyeglasses from Dresden Vision can be found on the market's main floor.

So too can a huge, first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile brewery from Belgian Moon, built inside three shipping containers.

Enjoy something handmade and uniquely-flavoured from the newest location of Hamilton's popular Donut Monster.

Or lose your "veginity" at YamChops, which bills itself as "North America's first plant-based butcher shop."

Stackt is home to the first-ever retail space for COFO Design, a multidisciplinary home décor studio that collaborates with emerging Canadian designers.

There are also spaces of varying sizes in which guests can go to be inspired, like an activation space by the creative agency FILMARTIST or Stackt's own WORK/SHOP.

Plenty of outdoor space exists throughout the complex for visitors to eat, drink and chill together.

You can find all of this and more at 28 Bathurst Street as of Wednesday, but guest should note that retail and service offerings will change at Stackt with some regularity. The market currently offers leases to tenants ranging from as little as two days to 18 months.

Stackt is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the new Belgian Moon Brewery open from 11 a.m. every day until 11 p.m. at night (midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.)