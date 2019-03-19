City
Toronto's huge new shipping container market announces vendors

Toronto’s huge new shipping container market has just released a list of all the vendors you can expect to pop up in the new space this summer.

Opening this April, businesses contributing to the innovative space fill about 120 containers, offering various goods and services to visitors.

The first wave of 13 involved businesses announced is as follows:

With about 30 businesses in total promised to take up space in the market on a previously unused 2.6-acre plot of land, this is less than half of what's to come, so expect another announcement.

The market is slated to open this April at 28 Bathurst Street.

