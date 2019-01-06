Huge new shipping container market set to open in Toronto this summer

City
By this summer, it should be stacks on stacks on stacks for one long-vacant plot of city-owned land.

Stackt will transform the previously useless 2.6-acre plot of land at Front and Bathurst into a modular shipping container market housing roughly 30 different businesses in about 120 containers, including restaurants, bars and stores.

More than one business can even operate out of the same container: spaces range from 140 to 1800 square feet. Fifteen per cent of the space is mandated by the city to be used for community projects, like a greenhouse and vertical garden. 

If you're displeased with the look of the new chunky slate-coloured containers, not to worry: there are plans to make the containers as vibrant as those of Market 707 by commissioning artists to decorate them.

Whether you're jazzed on the idea or not, it's not a long-term prospect.

Stackt has a two-year lease on the land, which is part of the reason behind creating a concept that's easy to tear down. Once the lease is up, they'll likely remove the market to make way for a spectacular new park.

Stackt is set to open at 28 Bathurst as soon as late March.

