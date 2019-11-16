Toronto's new shipping container market is getting a huge holiday festival

Toronto's Stackt Market, the sleek outdoor shipping container mall that popped up around Bathurst Street and Front Street West in April, is edging in on the Distillery District's monopoly on Christmas market fun in the city with its own wintry festival this year.

The Holiday Hills market will be a month-long series of events running in various locations around Stackt from November 22 to December 22, pitched as an opportunity for Torontonians to "eat, drink, shop, play, make, see and connect."

Events include an upcycling tutorial, multiple "sip & shop" nights, a chance to create your own pop-up holiday cards and a plant parent 101 workshop.

Other crafty sessions range from ornament-making to tapestry weaving, to learning how to engrave and create goodies with metal clay. Plus, DIY sneaker customization courtesy of Mack House.

The Holiday Hills workshops will diverge from the space's other events by having a unique holiday twist, with many of them focusing on the creation or purchase of a gift. There will also be seasonal art installations, curated food and drink pairings and other hands-on activities and experiences.