Shawn Mendes was just spotted at a Toronto jazz festival

It appears Pickering-born singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes was back in town over the weekend, as eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of him at Toronto's Beaches Jazz Festival.

While it's not uncommon to spot celebrities at Toronto's trendy restaurants and ritzy hotels, it's always refreshing to see them out doing everyday things and supporting local events in the city.

Shawn yesterday in Toronto 🥰😍😘 pic.twitter.com/33HrC09Cxx — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesNotified) July 17, 2023

Donning a white tank top and baseball cap, fans recognized Mendes' signature lightbulb tattoo on the back of his arm as he grabbed a bite to eat from one of the festival's concession stands.

On-again off-again girlfriend Camila Cabello was not in attendance, amid reports they went their separate ways since reuniting at Coachella back in April.

After cancelling his world tour last year to prioritize his mental health, it's nice to see Mendes taking it easy and enjoying the summer in the city.

Mendes might be one of the most frequently spotted pop stars in the Six, which comes as no surprise as he owns a condo in the Fashion District.

Shawn Mendes with fans in Toronto recently pic.twitter.com/iMPro5mdW4 — shawndaily (@shawns_daily) July 16, 2023

From grabbing breakfast at Impact Kitchen to strolling through Kensington Market, fans who have been lucky enough to interact with him report that he is down-to-earth and always happy to snap a selfie.

This isn't the first time this summer that a megastar has been seen checking out a local summer festival.

Just last month, Ed Sheeran sent fans into a tizzy after attending Toronto's Taste of Little Italy, just after bring Shawn Mendes out for a surprise guest appearance at his show.