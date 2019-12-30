Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted making out at Toronto restaurant

Toronto's honorary pop star, Shawn Mendes, and girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted in a Toronto restaurant this weekend getting extra cozy.

On Friday night, the "Señorita" singers were seen at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen in the King West area, and they weren't shy about showing some PDA.

Multiple videos and photos were uploaded to social media during their night out, showing the couple sharing kisses and holding hands across their table.

Shawn and Camila in Toronto

12/27/19 pic.twitter.com/VttB1CzbAp — Shawmila Update (@shawmiladates) December 28, 2019

Toronto is no stranger to the couple's affection, as they've been seen gallivanting around the city since their relationship became public earlier this year.

Fans of Cabello and Mendes are predicting the pair will be at the Raptor's game Tuesday night, as it's a date night we've seen in the past from these love birds.