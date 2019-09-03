Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello keep getting spotted around Toronto

If you're one of the fans frequenting every Tim Hortons location you can find to try and get your hands on one of their Shawn Mendes cups, you should also be keeping your eyes peeled for the real thing.

The Pickering-native is in the 6ix right now, and it turns out he's not alone.

Mendes has been wandering around Toronto with rumoured bae Camila Cabello, and the pair keep getting spotted together.

Cabello and Mendes have been spotted walking on King St. West in gym wear and driving around.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello out and about in Toronto pic.twitter.com/1bDDtkCUqx — shawn mendes (@archives_mendes) September 2, 2019

They've also been seen in local restaurants.

Shawn Mendes cumprimentando um fã hoje à noite em um restaurante em Toronto, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/tI9rsE01L1 — Portal Shawn News (@PortalShawnNews) September 3, 2019

There's been ample speculation that their fling may be a publicity stunt considering the convenient timing of the release of their Senorita music video and the surrounding buzz.

But just a couple days ago, Mendes finally publicly admitted to being in a relationship with Cabello for the first time.

Mendes is in town for his first ever stadium concert taking place at Rogers Centre this coming Friday night, and who knows — maybe the Havana singer will grace the Toronto stage with her presence too.