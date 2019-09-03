Music
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawn mendes camila cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello keep getting spotted around Toronto

Music
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're one of the fans frequenting every Tim Hortons location you can find to try and get your hands on one of their Shawn Mendes cups, you should also be keeping your eyes peeled for the real thing.

The Pickering-native is in the 6ix right now, and it turns out he's not alone. 

Mendes has been wandering around Toronto with rumoured bae Camila Cabello, and the pair keep getting spotted together. 

Cabello and Mendes have been spotted walking on King St. West in gym wear and driving around.

They've also been seen in local restaurants. 

There's been ample speculation that their fling may be a publicity stunt considering the convenient timing of the release of their Senorita music video and the surrounding buzz

But just a couple days ago, Mendes finally publicly admitted to being in a relationship with Cabello for the first time.

Mendes is in town for his first ever stadium concert taking place at Rogers Centre this coming Friday night, and who knows  — maybe the Havana singer will grace the Toronto stage with her presence too. 

Lead photo by

shawnmilatea_

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello keep getting spotted around Toronto

BTS fans are going nuts over new footage of the band meeting Drake

15 must-see concerts in Toronto this September

Toronto was so disappointed at Jonas Brothers concert fans sang their own encore

Someone is trying to get Drake to perform at their wedding

Music open mic nights in Toronto by day of the week

Queen musical We Will Rock You is coming to Toronto

Taylor Swift sent a Mississauga fan $6K for tuition and everyone is angry at Ford