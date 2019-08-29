Eat & Drink
Tim Hortons is putting Shawn Mendes on all its coffee cups

A Shawn Mendes and Tim Hortons partnership may sound too Canadian to be true, but it's for real. 

Starting tomorrow, Tim Hortons hot beverage cups across the country will feature a new design with the Pickering-native's face and name. 

They'll also be selling reusable ceramic tumblers with Mendes on them at 300 GTA locations.

While the move is undoubtedly a way to promote the star's upcoming sold-out show at Rogers Centre on Sept. 6, it's also for a good cause. 

Some of the proceeds from the partnership will go toward his new foundation, The Shawn Mendes Foundation

The foundation will seek to support causes that affect Mendes' audience, such as children’s healthcare, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying, education and more.

His first two campaigns will be with SickKids and REVERB, an environmental nonprofit.

In addition to some of the proceeds from the Tim Hortons partnership, one dollar from each ticket sold for his hometown Rogers Centre stadium show will go to the Shawn Mendes Foundation at the SickKids Charitable Giving Fund

Proceeds from upcoming Canadian brand campaigns with other brand partners, including ROOTS and Flow Alkaline Spring Water, will also go toward the foundation. 

So far, The Shawn Mendes Foundation has raised over USD$1 million through partnerships and donations.

"I’m so excited to launch The Shawn Mendes Foundation. For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard," Mendes said in a statement.

"My goal in launching the foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”

