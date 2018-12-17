Music
Shawn Mendes sells out Rogers Centre show in minutes

Megastar Shawn Mendes is performing his first stadium show ever in Toronto next year, and it's already completely sold out. 

Tickets for the 20-year-old's self-titled tour went on sale this Saturday, and to the dismay of many, they were gone within minutes. 

Those hoping to see the pop star perform in his hometown on Sept. 6, 2019 at the Rogers Centre better have had their fingers on the Ticketmaster triggers on Saturday, otherwise they probably didn't score a spot. 

Even if you had a fan presale code, there was a chance you couldn't get your hands on the hottest ticket in town. 

It appears the Mendes fans really showed out: the entirety of the Rogers Centre (which seats more than 53,000 people) is now all booked up. 

And it's not all Torontonians: there's people from abroad flying all the way from down under just to see Shawn perform in the city.

Those who managed to get tickets are now gloating all over Twitter and IG: those who didn't are busy scrambling to buy re-sales (who needs tuition, this is Mendes we're talking about). 

At this point, the young star might as well add an extra show date to Toronto.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the cute mural of the concert date by George Street Diner to get hyped for the show.

