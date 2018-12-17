Shawn Mendes sells out Rogers Centre show in minutes

Megastar Shawn Mendes is performing his first stadium show ever in Toronto next year, and it's already completely sold out.

so im really gonna get no tickets to see shawn mendes in toronto? lmao thanks — 🌈 (@badluxuries) December 6, 2018

Tickets for the 20-year-old's self-titled tour went on sale this Saturday, and to the dismay of many, they were gone within minutes.

My Twitter feed : I bought a ticket and I'll see @ShawnMendes in Toronto in 2019!!!!!

Me : * broken heart * pic.twitter.com/38zRJgJo5T — `wildest dreams...` (@roseslika) December 9, 2018

Those hoping to see the pop star perform in his hometown on Sept. 6, 2019 at the Rogers Centre better have had their fingers on the Ticketmaster triggers on Saturday, otherwise they probably didn't score a spot.

Dear @TicketmasterCA , please stop showing seats as available that aren’t, for the Shawn Mendes Toronto presale,, it is very distressing when I am sent into a constant loop of “row change”



Sincerely, every single fan trying today — 𝓈𝒶𝓋 ♕ (@badrepbabylon) December 9, 2018

Even if you had a fan presale code, there was a chance you couldn't get your hands on the hottest ticket in town.

University exams have made me so busy that I couldn’t get a chance to get @ShawnMendes tickets for Toronto and now they’re sold out pic.twitter.com/jFnGXfG660 — Hafsah🌹 (@HafsahAsadullah) December 17, 2018

It appears the Mendes fans really showed out: the entirety of the Rogers Centre (which seats more than 53,000 people) is now all booked up.

🇦🇺 Australia ✈️ Toronto 🇨🇦



I’m really flying across the world next year to support my favourite person.

I’ve never left Australia + this is truely something I never thought I would do.

But I can’t believe I’m going to SHAWNS 1ST EVER STADIUM SHOW

So proud of you @ShawnMendes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V0slQpabR7 — 𝕮𝖍𝖑𝖔𝖊 TODAY ⭐️ (@flickerchloe) December 16, 2018

And it's not all Torontonians: there's people from abroad flying all the way from down under just to see Shawn perform in the city.

Do I need to pay my tuition next semester or do I need to see Shawn Mendes in Toronto in September? — emily (@emmackey_) December 3, 2018

Those who managed to get tickets are now gloating all over Twitter and IG: those who didn't are busy scrambling to buy re-sales (who needs tuition, this is Mendes we're talking about).

#ShawnMendes just sold out his first-ever headlining stadium show - at the 50,000 capacity Rogers Centre in Toronto - on the first official day of public sales. Do you think they beat the algorithm? Will they add a 2nd show? Are you listening @ShawnMendes? pic.twitter.com/V4x6uX6QNr — Larry Richman (@larry411) December 16, 2018

At this point, the young star might as well add an extra show date to Toronto.

@ShawnMendes took this today in toronto. the mural looks so pretty pic.twitter.com/Z1ngor5ZBv — ashley (@sincenewsyorks) December 14, 2018

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the cute mural of the concert date by George Street Diner to get hyped for the show.